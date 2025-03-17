HUMONGOUS $1,700 saving on Rotolight NEO 3 light kit makes unmissable deal for studio photographers
Rotolight NEO 3 3-piece lighting kit is just $699 in this incredible offer at B&H
Love shooting studio portrait or what that high-end fashion look on remote shoot? Well now you can get that look for peanuts with this incredible deal on the Rotolight NEO 3 3-Light Kit.
For a limited time, B&H is offering an incredible $1,700 discount, bringing the cost down to just $699. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to upgrade your lighting gear, this is it.
SAVE $1,700 at B&H This three-piece light kit is just the perfect solution for any photographer or videographer looking to have that perfect studio lighting in any environment in a small portable package - now with an ever cheaper price tag too!
💲Price match:
Amazon $699
The Rotolight NEO 3 packs serious power into a compact 5.7-inch, 12.5-ounce frame. It’s three stops brighter than its predecessor, delivering 5,443 lux at 3.3 feet in continuous mode and up to 10,700 lux in flash mode—perfect for precise lighting control in photography and video.
Its high-speed RGB flash supports 16.7 million colors and syncs up to 1/8,000 second with zero recycle time, ensuring crisp, dynamic shots. With a TLCI rating of 99, colors remain exceptionally accurate.
User-friendly controls include a color touchscreen, physical dials, and customizable settings. The Rotolight NEO 3 offers a CCT range of 3,000K–10,000K, HSI mode for full-color control, and built-in effects like lightning and fire. Powered by NP-F batteries, it’s a reliable choice for extended shoots.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.