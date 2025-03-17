HUMONGOUS $1,700 saving on Rotolight NEO 3 light kit makes unmissable deal for studio photographers

Love shooting studio portrait or what that high-end fashion look on remote shoot? Well now you can get that look for peanuts with this incredible deal on the Rotolight NEO 3 3-Light Kit.

For a limited time, B&H is offering an incredible $1,700 discount, bringing the cost down to just $699. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to upgrade your lighting gear, this is it.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

The Rotolight NEO 3 packs serious power into a compact 5.7-inch, 12.5-ounce frame. It’s three stops brighter than its predecessor, delivering 5,443 lux at 3.3 feet in continuous mode and up to 10,700 lux in flash mode—perfect for precise lighting control in photography and video.

Its high-speed RGB flash supports 16.7 million colors and syncs up to 1/8,000 second with zero recycle time, ensuring crisp, dynamic shots. With a TLCI rating of 99, colors remain exceptionally accurate.

User-friendly controls include a color touchscreen, physical dials, and customizable settings. The Rotolight NEO 3 offers a CCT range of 3,000K–10,000K, HSI mode for full-color control, and built-in effects like lightning and fire. Powered by NP-F batteries, it’s a reliable choice for extended shoots.