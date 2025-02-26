Tiger shark uses camera as an expensive snack - manages to capture this incredible shot

Many of us, especially as photographers, will go above and beyond for the perfect shot. But some encounters are too close for comfort.

Diver Andrea Ramos Nascimento was involved in feeding tiger sharks in a dive off the coast of Freeport in the Bahamas on February 09. While filming the encounter, another diver was throwing small fish into the mouths of the swirling sharks, when one particular creature decided to take a bite out of the Insta360 X4 camera in its Invisible Dive Case underwater housing.

In the viral video, we can see the tiger shark approach the camera, and as the diver tries to pull the camera away, the shark appears to swallow the camera, offering us a toothy view of the inside of its mouth.

In an incredible, if unexpected shot, the divers can be seen looking at the shark chomping on the camera, perfectly framed by the shark's jaws from inside its mouth.

Shark eats camera, films own mouth, spits it back out pic.twitter.com/8uUFNMJ3jvFebruary 24, 2025

According to Fox 13 Tampa Bay, Nascimento explained to Storyful that after the shark eventually spat out the camera, a dive guide chased the shark to catch it. The diver was able to grab the camera before the shark took another bite.

Tiger sharks are common in the Bahamas, and are the largest species in the country and can grow up to 16 ft long, and weigh over a ton.

This is not the only time recently a photo opportunity with a shark has come too close. Earlier this month, a woman in Turks and Caicos had to have both her hands amputated after getting too close to a shark.

Tiger sharks are “among the largest of the sharks,” with the largest recorded at 18 ft. long, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History (FMNH).

Despite their size, they are also referred to as a “slow-moving shark,” according to the Florida Museum of Natural History, who also says they are part of “The Big Three” when it comes to shark attacks, alongside great white sharks, and bull sharks.

If this hasn't put you off wildlife photography, why not check out our guides to the best waterproof cameras, and the best underwater housings for cameras and phones, or play it safe with the best trail cameras.