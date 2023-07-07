Best Prime Day telescope deals in 2023

Amazon's Prime Day sales event kicks off next week - running for 48 hours from Tuesday through to midnight on Wednesday. We are already tracking the best Prime Day camera deals, as the early offers start to drop. But one thing we have learned from previous Amazon sales, is there are often great deals on telescopes - and other star-gazing devices - over Prime Day.

We are set up ready and waiting to find the best offers from Celestron and others as the deals start to fall... and in the meantime, we will whet your appetite with some of the best telescope deals that are already live…

US: Best Prime Day Telescope deals

Unistellar eVscope eQuinox| $2999.99 | $1999.99

Save $1,000 at Amazon This is one of a new breed of smart telescope, that, instead of using eyepieces, has a built-in camera that sends pictures of what you are viewing direct to your phone or tablet. See our full Unistellar eVscope eQuinox review.

Celestron NexStar 8 SE Schmidt-Cassegrain Computerized Telescope | $2,079.95 | $1,599

SAVE $480.95 at Amazon This fully automated telescope is one of the most popular on the market for good reason. With computer control, you can set it to explore over 4000 known different celestial objects or freely explore the night sky with its wide aperture you can comfortably view many bright objects.

Celestron NexStar 130SLT 130mm f/5 Reflector Telescope | $639.95 | $599

SAVE $40.95 at Amazon With its large aperture this reflector telescope from Celestron is the perfect way to view the moon, planets, and other bright extraterrestrial objects. Use the NexStar computer for a guided exploration of cataloged objects.

UK: Best Prime Day Telescope deals

Celestron AstroMaster 80AZ Refractor| £249.99 |£119

SAVE £130.99 at Amazon A great beginner telescope from one of the top brands. Comes with two eyepieces for different magnifications, and a red-dot finderscope for easy alignment with visible targets in the night sky.

Celestron NexStar 127 SLT Computerized telescope kit| £789.98 |£630

SAVE £159.99 at Amazon If you're looking to take your astronomy to the next level this handy computerized telescope will let you view galaxies or supernovas with a click of a coordinate.

National Geographic Astro Planetarium | £97 | £69

SAVE £28 at Amazon If you can't get out to look at the night sky, then bring it to you. This portable night sky projector converts any room into a personal planetarium. Connect up your audio for an audio guide to the night sky or just play some relaxing music while you stargaze.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon's biggest sale of the year. The annual two-day deals event is for Prime members only and is usually held in July. It features some of the best-ever deals on the retailer's own products and services, such as Fire TVs, Kindles, Echo devices, Audible, and more.

Prime Day originally started in 2015 as a celebration of Amazon's 20th anniversary. Designed to encourage people to spend outside of the October-December holiday season, the online retailer says its only goal was to "offer a volume of deals greater than Black Friday".

Since then, it's ballooned into one of the biggest sales in the global retail calendar, with many other large retailers launching promotions of their own to take advantage of the huge online audience around Prime Day - and particularly so in the US.

There was also the opt-in charity donation service called Amazon Smile that funnelled some of your spending on Prime Day deals to charitable causes. Unfortunately, Amazon shut down this program in Febrayr so it won't be possible to set it up in 2023.

Free Amazon Prime trials

Amazon Prime membership | 30-day free trial

An Amazon Prime membership is vital if you want to take part in Amazon Prime Day – but you can take advantage of the 30-day free trial to get around paying any extra fees! Just make sure to cancel before the trial period ends.

Amazon Prime Student | 6-month free trial

An Amazon Prime Student membership is vital if you want to take full advantage of Amazon Prime Day – but you also get a 6-month free trial to get around paying any extra fees during this shopping event, and even to the run-up to Black Friday - and if you want to keep your subscription you save 50% on your membership too!

