The Shure MoveMic 88+ looks like one of the most versatile mics yet for run-and-gun videographers

Shure has introduced its MoveMic 88+ Wireless Stereo Microphone, a new tool designed for videographers and field recordists seeking flexible audio capture. The device is the first wireless direct-to-phone stereo microphone offering selectable polar patterns, allowing users to tailor audio capture to varied shooting environments.

The microphone offers four selectable polar patterns – stereo, mono cardioid, mono bi-directional, and raw mid-side – providing users with the ability to customize sound pickup for situations ranging from two-way interviews to acoustic performances. The stereo pattern can also be fine-tuned between 60º and 90º pickup for precise directional recording.

The MoveMic 88+ has up to 100 feet of wireless range, with the mic able to pair wirelessly with phones using the Shure MOTIV apps, or to the optional MoveMic Receiver which can be connected to phones or cameras via USB-C or 3.5mm jack. Gain, EQ, presets, high pass filter, mute, and noise reduction can all be fine-tuned via the Shure MOTIV apps or MoveMic Receiver. Or if you’d prefer to go the direct route, then the MoveMic 88+ can also directly connect to a phone using the USB-C cable, or to cameras with the included 3.5mm cable.

The MoveMic 88+ and MoveMic Receiver (Image credit: Shure)

Additional features include eight hours of battery life, built-in headphone monitoring, and USB-C charging. The device also comes with mounting options that accommodate popular tripods or mic stands either with a 5/8” screw or cold shoe, or can be used as a handheld microphone.

Paul Crognale, Associate Director of Global Marketing at Shure, explained that the design aims to meet the needs of professionals working in diverse scenarios. “The MoveMic 88+ is intended to offer creators the flexibility to record in the field, whether it’s for a news report, a short film, or social media content,” he said. Crognale highlighted that the system is designed to be lightweight, quick to set up, and discreet—qualities that may prove useful in fast-changing environments.

The MoveMic 88+ is available at $299 / £289, and includes a cold shoe mic clip, 5/8” mic clip, and USB-C charging cable, while a receiver kit bundle containing all the above, plus the MoveMic Receiver is priced at $449 / £439.

