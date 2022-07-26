This is the most famous photography in history, according to image search study

New research has revealed the world's most famous and liked images, discovered using tools that include reverse image searching and Instagram likes to compile the list together.

A world-record holding image of an egg photographed in front of a white backdrop is the most liked image on Instagram, with a staggering 56.1 million likes! The other set of data revealed that one of the most recognizable photos in history is the Apollo 11 moonwalk captured by NASA.

When we think of the world's most famous images, there's a certain list that come to mind – William Henry Fox Talbot's latticed window, Henri Cartier Bresson's decisive moment, the controversial Kevin Carter image featuring a vulture preying on a child, and what is regarded as the first ever permanent photo in history captured by Joseph Niépce in 1825.

The most famous photographs of all time are usually also the most recognizable, and printing company inkifi has taken the opportunity to discover through new research not only the world's most famous photographs, but the most Instagram-famous photographs to reflect our current digital era of worldwide photo sharing.

Top 3 most famous photographs (Image credit: inkifi )

The results from inkifi's research are a little surprising, as the images they found to have the highest reverse image search results – and therefore what they consider as the most famous images in the world – were not necessarily the most obvious. And famous images didn't feature at the top end of the list that would instantly come to mind when reflecting on the most famous photographers and their notable works.

The full set of research from inkifi can be found on its blog, but to make things simple we've created basic data tables to display the findings, so we can easily compare the statistics:

The 10 most famous photographs of all time Rank Name of Photo Photographer Year Reverse Image Search Results 1 Man on a Moon NASA 1968 31,003 2 Lunch atop a Skyscraper Unknown 1932 18,691 3 Flag Raising on Iwo Jima Joe Rosenthal 1945 16,235 4 Einstein's Birthday Arthur Sasse 1951 15,206 5 Migrant Mother Dorothea Lange 1936 14,711 6 Earthrise, Nasa William Anders 1968 14,351 7 Afghan Girl Steve McCurry 1984 10,556 8 Napalm Girl Nick Ut 1972 8,925 9 The Wright Brothers first flight Unknown 1903 8,419 10 Muhammad Ali vs Sonny Liston Neil Leifer 1965 8,224 11 Mushroom cloud over Nagasaki Lieutenant Charles Levy 1945 8,074 12 Winston Churchill Portrait Yousuf Karsh 1941 6,015 13 V-J Day in Times Square Alfred Eisenstadt 1945 5,409 14 The Burning Monk Malcolm Browne 1963 4,207 15 Falling Man Richard Drew 2001 2,294 16 Tank Man Jeff Widener 1989 2,112 17 Gandhi and the Spinning Wheel Margaret Bourke-White 1946 1,946 18 Black Power Salute John Dominis 1968 1,910 19 The Steerage Alfred Stieglitz 1907 1,765 20 Leap into Freedom peter Leibing 1961 1,725

If you're unfamiliar with reverse image searching, it is a tool accessible primarily via Google that enables users to search using an image as opposed to text – and the yielded results show every corner of the web in which the image has been used. (This is also a great way to search for copyright breaches of your own photography and other interesting applications.)

With this in mind, the data gathered from inkifi may not best reflect what are the most famous images in the world, but should perhaps instead be referred to as the 'most replicated' or 'most used' images. The Apollo 11 image being top of the list might therefore make sense, as a lot of NASA's images are public domain, hence them being used and repurposed a lot more frequently.

(Image credit: inkifi )

As for the most famous images on Instagram, top of the rank is the most basic of images of an egg pictured with a white background. Made Instagram famous for the purpose of obtaining a world record, it certainly succeeded, with 56.1 million likes to date, which is over 23 million more than the second most liked post.

This egg is more famous on Instagram than the Kardashians, Spider-Man actors and even Billie Eilish!

The 10 most-liked photos on Instagram Rank Description Year Number of Instagram Likes 1 An Egg 2019 56.1m 2 Cristiano Ronaldo announces twins with his partner 2021 32.9m 3 XXXTentacion's last Instagram post 2018 29.5m 4 Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez marriage photos 2021 26.6m 5 Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner second child announcement 2021 25.0m 6 Zendaya's Birthday post to Tom Holland 2022 24.5m 7 Tom Holland recreates Spiderman meme 2022 24.2m 8 Kylie Jenner holds her second baby's hand 2022 23.0m 9 Billie Eilish reveals blonde hair 2021 22.9m 10 Lionel Messi PSG announcement 2021 22.0m 11 Billie Eilish in British Vogue 2021 21.9m 12 Lionel Messi wins the Copa America 2021 21.9m 13 Lionel Messi says goodbye to Barcelona 2021 21.2m 14 Tom Holland's Happy Birthday post for Zendaya 2021 20.04m 15 Girl reacts to real life mermaid video 2021 20.0m 16 Cristiano Ronaldo says goodbye to Diego Maradona 2020 19.7m 17 Billie Eilish at the Met Gala 2021 19.3m 17 Cristiano Ronaldo's first game back for Manchester United 2021 19.3m 17 Chadwick Boseman death announcement 2020 19.3m 18 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United return 2021 19.0m

The interesting thing about the most famous images on Instagram and their total number of likes, is that the images often have no photography related purpose or elements to them. The popularity of these images (or 'posts', we should probably refer to them as) are often less to do with the images posted themselves and more to do with which celebrity or influencer has posted it, and the meaning behind it.

For example, the post below shared to Instagram by Tom Holland made the list of most famous photos on the platform, and this is in part due to the actor's celebrity status, the fact it is a recreation and reference to an existing pop culture meme that took over the internet – and the relevance to Spider-Man, Marvel and an enormously publicized new Hollywood blockbuster will undoubtedly bring in likes from a high volume of people.

A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

This photo in terms of photographic approach is nothing super special, and would not necessarily appeal to a panel of judges or experts in the medium of photography. The reason many of the posts on this list have a high quantity of likes is due to the influencer culture and celebrity gossip culture, less so than the actual contents of the image when observed from a photographic standpoint.

How do we critique and define what are the world's best or most famous images in a digital age dominated by hashtags and social media? Are the most famous and worthy images even posted to Instagram any more? Especially with the changing algorithm and constant updates putting pro photographers off of using the platform. Let us know what you think!

