Get 14 bonus gifts with the July issue of Digital Camera mag, including 9 photo tips cards

Issue 258 of Digital Camera is on sale now, with 14 bonus gifts including nine photo tips cards

Digital Camera launched in 2002 and is the world’s leading digital photography magazine. It has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of free gifts (see below).

A lot of people caught the macro photography bug during the Covid-19 lockdowns and given the current cost of living concerns, it’s an ideal genre for enjoying at home, on a limited budget.

Covering plants, insects and creative approaches, August’s cover feature is packed with expert advice for shooting the world in close-up.

There are plenty more photo techniques to immerse yourself in throughout the magazine, starting with Photo Active.

Discover how to use off-camera flash to shoot environmental action portraits, capture the unique bonds between horses and their riders, and go off-grid to really immerse yourself in landscape photography.

Plus, learn how to shoot creative images of flowers using intentional camera movement, and gain some expert insights for shooting long exposures at the coast.

Other highlights in August’s Digital Camera

There are more compelling tutorials in our ongoing Camera College series; this month there are eight pages of strategies for success in landscape photography.

Follow along with the lessons, apply what you learn and submit your best scenics shot to be in with a chance of winning a copy of Affinity Photo editing software worth £49/$50!

Other highlights this month include our One to One pro masterclass, as we join fashion photographer Graham McCowen for a flowing fabric shoot in London.

Plus, you can view the latest set of superb shots to appear in our reader gallery, while Hotshots showcases our highlights from Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022.

Two internationally renowned photographers are interviewed in our August issue: Jonas Bendiksen gives us the inside story on his audacious – and ingenious – ’The Book of Veles’, in Behind the Lens.

And as her long-form Odesa project appears in book form, Yelena Yemchuk explains why she decided she had to capture the essence of her favourite Ukrainian city, in our interview.

A fresh selection of image editing tutorials for Photoshop, Lightroom and Affinity awaits your attention in our Practical Photoshop section.

And to support them, we've curated a series of Actions and Presets for Photoshop and Lightroom: copy them to your computer and see how they can transform your images in matter of clicks!

Our Kit Zone reviews section offers early hands-on verdicts on two ground-breaking new APS-C cameras – Canon’s EOS R7 and Fujifilm’s X-H2S – while Help Me Buy… is back with a round-up of the best budget macro lenses, to complement the theme of our cover feature.

Two new prime optics get full lab tests this month: the Irix 21mm f/1.4 Dragonfly and Samyang AF 50mm F1.4 FE II.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

August’s bonus gifts include nine all-new photo tips cards, a selection of Actions and Presets for Photoshop and Lightroom, 50 minutes of video tutorials and a 270-page-plus camera Buyer’s Guide ebook.

Here’s the full line-up of the bonus gifts with issue 258:

Nine new photo tips cards covering landscapes, wildlife, action – and more

50 mins of video tutorials for Lightroom, Photoshop and Affinity Photo

13 Actions and Presets for Photoshop and Lightroom

270-page-plus Camera Buyer’s Guide eBook packed full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

