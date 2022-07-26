The best ND grad filters in 2022: our pick of the best individual filters and filter kits

The best ND grad filters can be a landscape photographer's best friend, making it easier to achieve smooth, even exposures when the light isn't playing ball. Sick of overexposed, washed-out skies, or muddy, underexposed foregrounds? An ND grad filter is the ideal solution – and we've picked out the best ones here.

Essentially, a grad filter is simply a piece of glass that's clear at one end and grey at the other. It's placed in front of the lens, and then by adjusting it so that the darker section of the filter covers the brighter portion of the scene, restricting the light by several f-stops and thereby ensuring an even exposure in difficult lighting conditions. While this effect can be replicated using HDR (taking multiple exposures and merging them in post-processing), an ND grad filter is an ideal way to get it right in camera.

Different ND grads offer different intensities of effect, which you may want to use depending on how sharp the contrast is in the scene you're capturing. You also have other filter options, as there are hard grads and soft grads. Hard grads have a sharp transition between light and dark – useful for straight, well-defined horizon lines – while soft grads transition more gradually, which works better for more cluttered scenes like cityscapes or mountains.

There's also the reverse ND grad filter, which has a dark section across the middle that fades upwards towards the top, and is the filter of choice for capturing sunrises and sunsets.

Whichever you choose though, you need to make sure you get a filter that physically fits your lens. The bigger the filter, the more lens diameters it will cover and the more flexibility you'll have in positioning the transition area, though larger filters tend to cost more. In this round-up, we've exclusively picked out 100x150mm rectangular filters, or filter types that include that option, as this size gives you maximum versatility for an affordable price.

All these filters are quality options that will deliver optical quality with little to no colour cast. We've tested them out for ourselves, and we're confident you'll be happy with any filter on this list.

ND grads are not the only camera filters of course, and you can also check out our guide to the best ND (neutral density) filters for long exposures and blurred seascapes, as well as the best polarizing filters for intensifying blue skies, suppressing reflections and increasing saturation.

The best ND grad filters for photography in 2022

(opens in new tab)

1. Benro Master 100x150mm Glass GND Benro's Master ND grads offer unbeatable performance for the money Specifications Available sizes: 100x150mm, 150x170mm, 170x190mm Available densities: 2-5 stops (100x150mm size) Available transitions: soft, hard, or reverse

Benro is relatively new to the filter game, but judging by these ND grads, it means business. Utilising top-end German Schott B270 optical glass, Benro’s Master Filters also boast ULCA (Ultra Low Chromatic Aberration), and reflectivity below 1.5%. A waterproof multicoating is also applied to repel dirt and liquid, and it also resists scratches. Then there’s the anti-infra-red coating that blocks IR and UV light, in order to minimize the chance of unwanted color casts.

It all sounds good, and thankfully our testing of 2-stop and 4-stop sample filters backs it up. The tinted region has no negative impact on image sharpness and doesn’t introduce any observable color shift. Benro’s hydrophobic coating is also terrific, beading water off the filter without a trace.

Benro Master Filters come in a few size variants, but we reckon the 100x150 option is the best balance of versatility and cost. Choose from 2, 3, 4, or 5-stop densities, in soft, hard or reverse fades. The Benro system’s filter holder also deserves a mention. It’s paired with a clever filter frame (pictured) that can be moved up and down within the holder by a geared wheel, enabling ultra-precise filter positioning.

(Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab)

2. LEE Filters 100mm Neutral Density Grad Set - Hard Cost-effective resin filters that maintain superb image quality Specifications Available sizes: 75x90mm, 100x150mm, 150x170mm Included densities: 1, 2 & 3 stops Available transitions: soft, medium, hard, or extra hard

Unusually for high-end ND grad filters, Lee’s grads are made from polycarbonate resin rather than optical glass. Lee claims this makes it easier to dye the tinted portion, resulting in a more accurate density across the filter and greater precision when controlling the transition line. Resin is also said to have lower intrinsic reflectivity, negating the need to apply an anti-reflective coating.

If there is any disadvantage with using resin rather than glass when it comes to image quality we couldn’t find it. Lee’s grads maintain perfect image sharpness and color neutrality, although our sample filters did product visibly different exposure brightness, despite adjusting shutter speed appropriately for each filter. The filters do not have a hydrophobic coating, so water doesn’t bead away quite as willingly as with the Benro filters on this list.

These filter set comprises three densities - 1, 2 and 3 stops - so they'll cater for a wide variety of lighting conditions – and come with a choice of transitions (soft, medium, hard and extra hard). You can also buy individual Lee grads, in soft, medium, hard and extra hard variants. There’s a reverse ND range, too.

(Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab)

3. Cokin Nuances Extreme Z-Pro Soft Graduated ND Kit A versatile soft-graduated 3-filter kit that performs superbly Specifications Available sizes: 84x100mm, 100x150mm, 130x170mm Included densities: 2, 3 & 4 stops Available transitions: soft, or reverse

We’ve sampled several filters in Cokin’s top-line Nuances Extreme range, and have come away impressed every time. This kit of three 100x150mm soft grad NDs doesn’t disappoint either. 2, 3 and 4-stop densities are included, which covers most landscape shooting scenarios.

Like Benro's Master Filter range, each is constructed from uncompromising Shott glass. Cokin also applies a water and oil-resistant coating, and it works brilliantly. We can’t fault these filters for image sharpness, either, as all three perfectly preserve maximum lens sharpness. Color tint neutrality is also top notch, although if we’re to nitpick, the density of our 2-stop sample filter was slightly darker than spec.

Nuances Extreme ND grads can be had in three size options: P Series (84mm-wide), Z-Pro (100mm-wide), and X-Pro (130mm-wide). We recommend these 100mm Z-Pro filters though, as it’s a suitable size for lenses with a filter thread up to 95mm. Soft grad and reverse grad kits are available, as well as an unusual centre grad option where the tinted region goes across the centre of the filter and both top and bottom are clear. However, there’s no hard grad option - either as a kit or for individual filters - a strange and disappointing omission.

(Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab)

4. Formatt Hitech Firecrest Ultra 100mm Grads Providing you steer clear of water, these filters won't disappoint Specifications Available sizes: 100x150mm Available densities: 2 & 3 stops Available transitions: soft, hard, or reverse

The unique feature of Firecrest Ultra filters is that they have the tinted coating in the centre of the filter, sandwiched between two sheets of 1mm glass. This is to enhance the scratch resistance of the filter, and it enables the glass to be lapped and polished so they’re perfectly flat and clear. An added benefit of having two bonded sheets of glass rather than a single pane is greater rigidity.

This manufacturing process certainly pays dividends when it comes to optical quality. Our testing showed flawless image sharpness, density accuracy and color neutrality. The only downside of sandwiching the filter coating inside the filter is there’s no hydrophobic coating on the outside, so water droplets don’t bead away - not great when shooting a seascape.

Firecrest Ultra ND grads are available in soft, hard, or reverse transitions, with the hard-edge grads offered in 2-stop and 3-stop densities. While other non-Ultra Firecrest filters can be had in smaller size options, the Ultra range only comes in 100x150mm guise, but this is the ideal size for most users.

(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

5. Kase Wolverine Double Grad filter It's early days, but this could be a game-changing ND grad Specifications Available sizes: 100mm square holder Available densities: 3 stops (150x100mm square) Available transitions: soft/hard or reverse/medium Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Two filters in one + Top-notch quality Reasons to avoid - Limited intensity options (for now) - Not suited to ultra-wide lenses

In an all-timer of a "why had no one thought of this before" idea, the Kase Wolverine Double Grad filter is a genuinely game-changing ND grad filter. Normally, when using ND grads, you'll need to pick whether you want to use a hard grad (a sharp transition from dark to light) or a soft grad (a more gradual one). The Kase Wolverine puts both of these types into a single filter, which you can adjust in the 100mm holder according to which transition you want to use.

It's clever, it saves on glass and bag clutter, and most importantly of all, it works. In our testing, we were impressed with the optical performance and smooth handling of the Kase Wolverine Double Grad Soft/Hard version, which performs well with all but the widest focal lengths. We found no colour cast on our RAW files, and found moving the filter up and down, monitoring our changing image in Live View, to be highly intuitive.

There's also a reverse/medium option available – though currently you're stuck with a 3-stop intensity only, as this is all Kase has on the books. We'd expect that to change in the not-too-distant future, as this venture has been a great success.

(Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab)

6. Marumi 100x150mm Magnetic Graduated ND Filters Superb filters that are a pleasure to use, if slightly short on bang-per-buck Specifications Available sizes: 100x150mm Available densities: 2, 3 & 4 stops Available transitions: soft, hard, or reverse

Marumi’s filters stand out in this group thanks to their magnetic filter frames - the frames being made by H&Y. When combined with Marumi’s Magnetic Filter Holder M100, the filters simply press onto the holder and detach just as easily, yet still hold securely when in use. The magnets also make it a cinch to by slide the filter up and down the holder to precisely align the ND’s transition line to suit your composition. It’s a very neat system.

The frame surrounds premium Schott B270 glass, coated on both sides for scratch, water, oil and reflection-resistance. We tested ND4 (2-stop) and ND16 (4-stop) hard graduated filters, with respectable results. Although the darker ND came up slightly lighter than spec, all other aspects of image quality - sharpness, color neutrality - were flawless. Marumi’s water-repelling coating is also brilliant, beading droplets as effectively as the Benro filter on this list.

The Magnetic Filter System is exclusively 100mm-wide - ideal for most stills photography - and you can choose from ND grads with soft, hard, or reverse transitions. All come in 2, 3 or 4 stop densities.

(Image credit: Cokin)

(opens in new tab)

7. Cokin NX Landscape Kit A complete filter kit for landscape photography Specifications Available sizes: 100 x 100mm, 100 x 143.5mm, 100 x 150mm Available densities: N/A Available transitions: N/A

At the heart of this comprehensive filter kit is Cokin's new NX-SERIES filter holder. Made from aluminium, it can mount a polarizing filter at the back, closest to the lens, with a built in adjustment wheel for precise positioning. Additional filters are mounted in special frames which in turn slot into the filter holder. These frames come in three sizes: 100 x 100mm for square filters, 100 x 143.5mm for Cokin’s own NUANCES Extreme graduated filters and 100 x 150mm for grads from other makers.

The NX filter system is available in several different kits which include various filters. This Landscape Kit includes all the essentials you'll need to get started with landscape photography: a filter-holder, polarizing filter, one neutral density ND1024 10-stop filter and one graduated neutral density filter - a soft graduated ND8 filter providing 3 stops of light reduction at its darkest point.

If you're just after one or two ND grads to add to an existing filter system, this kit isn't for you, but when you're just starting out in landscape photography, having an ND grad in conjunction with a full ND, polarizing filter and a dedicated holder opens up a host of photographic possibilities.

How we test filters

When we test filters, we look at both optical performance and general build quality – how robust the filter feels, how easy it is to use and how securely it attaches to the lens. We use a combination of real-world and lens testing to inform our comments in reviews and buying guides. For filters, we test light transmission levels, colour neutrality (i.e. if the filter introduces a cool or warm cast) and the impact a filter has on image quality. Find out more about how we test and review on Digital Camera World.

7 things to remember when buying an ND grad

1. Shape

We've solely featured 100mm-wide rectangular ND grad filters, as they're large enough to easily suit the vast majority of compositions. You can also purchase circular screw-in grad filters, but these tend to be pretty restrictive.

2. Neutrality

The clue is definitely in the name here. Good neutral density filters should be neutral, introducing no noticeable color casts or unwanted fuzziness to your images.

3. Density

If you're buying your first ND grad filter, you'll want to consider how you're likely to use it and purchase one that's pretty flexible. If you get too low a density, you might find that overly bright skies might still be overexposed. Alternatively, if you get too dark a density the skies will take on an overbearing, leaden appearance.

4. Material

The majority of filters are made from optical grade plastic, which makes them lighter and more shatter-resistant than the glass alternatives. However, the downside is that they tend to be more prone to getting scratched, so make sure you handle them carefully.

5. Versatility

If you invest in a ND grad filter system, you've then got the possibility to add more filters to your line-up later. This means you could use polarizers or color grads to add some extra pizazz to your images.

6. Single filters or kits?

If you already have a filter system you just need single filters – you don't need to buy a whole new kit all over again. But if you're just starting out, a filter kit will give you everything you need at a lower all-in price.

7. Double-check the details

It's the strength and transition you need to check. There are lots of permutations! Don't get a 1-stop soft grad when you meant to get a 3-stop hard grad...

