Best Black Friday Polaroid camera deals in the UK

Looking for the best Black Friday Polaroid camera deals? Then you're in the right place, as the savings have gone live earlier than ever, leading to some incredible instant photography bargains.
This year we're seeing some of the best Black Friday Polaroid camera deals ever, thanks to great savings on products like the Polaroid Now (opens in new tab), Polaroid Now+ (opens in new tab) and the irresistible Polaroid Go (opens in new tab). Not to mention great savings on that all-important instant film!
Yes, when you pick up a Polaroid camera you'll need a pack (or more!) of Polaroid film as well. If you're confused about all the different film formats, check out our What type of instant film do I need? (opens in new tab) guide to make sure you get the right one for your camera.
And if you want to see how the savings compare on Instax cameras and film, check out the best Black Friday Instax camera deals to see which brand has the best bargains!
Black Friday Polaroid: camera deals
Polaroid Now (Black) – £103.00 (was £119.99) (opens in new tab)
SAVE £16.99 This is the lowest price on the Polaroid Now, and it's for the sleek black colorway that's definitely our favorite of the finishes.
UK DEAL
Polaroid Now (White) – £105.00 (was £119.99) (opens in new tab)
SAVE $14.99 The Polaroid Now is the everyday instant camera for the new generation, with features like autofocus and double exposures.
UK DEAL
Polaroid Now Mandalorian – £109.99 (was £119.99) (opens in new tab)
SAVE £10 The perfect gift for the photographer and Star Wars fan in your life! The same functions as the regular Polaroid Now, in a limited edition Beskar-inspired finish.
UK DEAL
Polaroid Go – £89.00 (was £109.99) (opens in new tab)
SAVE £20 One of our favorite instant cameras at a price you can't refuse! A great camera to keep in your camera bag, glovebox, or even your kid's backpack.
UK DEAL
Polaroid Lab £109.56 (was £119.99) (opens in new tab)
SAVE £10.43 The Polaroid Lab turns any image into a real Polaroid photo! Use with your smartphone to share as many Polaroids as you like.
UK DEAL
Black Friday Polaroid: film deals
Polaroid Color i-Type Film – £14.99 (was £17.99) (opens in new tab)
SAVE £3 Getting three quid off a packet of i-Type film (which only works with new cameras, not vintage Polaroids) is pretty good, but as always – stock up and save more!
UK DEAL