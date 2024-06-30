7 reasons I think you should sign up for Amazon Prime as a UK photographer

With the best Amazon Prime Day camera deals just around the corner, now is the ideal time to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime. This membership not only grants access to the most attractive Prime Day deals, but also offers a range of other benefits that many are unaware exist.

Whether or not you want to support Amazon as a photographer, the value of Prime cannot be overlooked. The benefits highlighted here are tailored for photographers, though I must mention Deliveroo since free delivery on food is a universal perk!

I initially signed up for Amazon Prime during the lockdown to help with gardening and to purchase gadgets I didn’t really need. However, it has also saved me multiple times when I needed something urgently for a photo shoot and couldn't visit the stores. At that time, I had no idea how extensive the benefits of a Prime membership were. It turns out I’m not the only one who was unaware…

Amazon Prime membership | 30-day free trial

An Amazon Prime membership is vital if you want to take part in Amazon Prime Day – but you can take advantage of the 30-day free trial to get around paying any extra fees! Just make sure to cancel before the trial period ends.

Amazon Prime Student | 6-month free trial

An Amazon Prime Student membership is vital if you want to take full advantage of Amazon Prime Day – but you also get a 6-month free trial to get around paying any extra fees during this shopping event, and even to the run-up to Black Friday. And if you want to keep your subscription you save 50% on your membership, too!

1. Free next day delivery

One of the most significant advantages of signing up for Amazon Prime is free next-day delivery on thousands of items, including photography gear – be that filters, film or even your new main camera.

This is particularly useful for last-minute shoot preparations, making Amazon the quickest option. Prime's premium delivery service has been a lifesaver on numerous occasions, and I appreciate the ability to filter searches to show only items with Prime delivery.

If you order early in the day, depending on your location, you might even receive same-day delivery, which makes Prime indispensable!

2. Discounts on Prime Day

As an Amazon Prime member, you can access exclusive discounts on a wide range of products during the two-day Amazon Prime Day sale. These deals are available only to Prime members, so it's worth taking advantage of a free 30-day trial. This way, you can enjoy the massive savings available during Prime Day without being charged (just remember to cancel before the trial ends).

If you're a student, you can get an even better deal with a 6-month free trial of Amazon Prime and a 50% discount if you decide to keep the membership! This way, you can snag the best deals not only on Prime Day but also on Black Friday!

3. Amazon Photos

(Image credit: Amazon)

All Amazon Prime members receive unlimited photo storage and up to 5GB of video storage with Amazon Photos. I only discovered Amazon Photos recently, and it's surprising that Amazon doesn't promote it more. Unlike Google Drive, which limits you to 15GB, Amazon Photos enables you to upload all your precious memories without worrying about space constraints.

This service is perfect for photographers looking to back up their work in the cloud without the extra cost of services like Dropbox or the best cloud storage for photos.

4. Prime Video

(Image credit: Amazon)

In addition to free next-day delivery, an Amazon Prime membership includes access to Prime Video, featuring hundreds of films, series, and Amazon originals. Considering that Netflix’s basic plan starts at £6.99 per month with only 480p resolution, Prime Video offers excellent value for money.

There are numerous major titles available for free, such as Lady Gaga's House of Gucci, the critically acclaimed film Parasite by Bong Joon-ho, the blockbuster series Fallout and the photography documentary Finding Vivian Maier, among others. Prime Video can be a great source of inspiration for photo shoots and, for videographers, ideas on color grading, camera shots, and film angles.

5. Prime Music

If you're looking to avoid paying for multiple streaming services like Spotify and Netflix, an Amazon Prime membership also includes access to Prime Music.

It’s different from Amazon Music Unlimited, which offers 90 million songs, as Prime Music provides a selection of 100 million songs. But while you might not be able to listen to full albums by your favorite artists, it still offers plenty to choose from. Many professional photographers find music to be an essential part of their creative process, particularly during editing or photo shoots.

Prime members can upgrade to Amazon Music Unlimited for an additional £9.99 per month with a five-month free trial, while non-Prime members pay £10.99. This premium service gets you higher-quality audio, and the ability to listen to music even when you are offline.

So, why not explore and find the perfect playlist to accompany your sessions?

6. Free Deliveroo Plus for a year

Amazon has partnered with Deliveroo to offer new Prime members in the UK a free year of Deliveroo Plus, which means free delivery on orders over £25.

You'll need to sign up for this offer via the Deliveroo website, rather than through Amazon, but it’s definitely worth it, especially since some restaurants charge up to £4.99 for delivery!

Whether you're powering through a heavy editing session or need food while on the road, this perk can be incredibly convenient.

7. Prime Reading

(Image credit: Amazon)

With Prime Reading, you can access a rotating selection of books and magazines on your Kindle or smartphone each month at no additional cost. While it doesn’t provide the tactile satisfaction of a physical book, it’s perfect for traveling when you need to minimize baggage weight.