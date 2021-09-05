Popular

Photographer gathers color matched items for creative lockdown portraits

By

Zephy Rose Hood teamed up with her daughter to shoot creative color photographs during lockdown

Blue coloured portrait
(Image credit: Zephy Rose Hood)

I am a portrait photographer with a passion for styling, I love working with color theory and I use my children (somewhat willingly) as models in a lot of my work. However, while homeschooling a ten-year-old and looking after a toddler during lockdowns, getting creative was often limited and I had to think outside the box. 

I like to create series that are aesthetically pleasing, and I felt inspired to create some flat lays with my daughter simply using items from around the house. Over a couple of weeks we collected each color on the spectrum and began styling.

I am a big believer in using as little equipment as possible, plus good lighting and styling creates simple but effective imagery. When certain restraints such as lockdowns come into play, that’s when I think we can push ourselves to always remain creative.

(Image credit: Zephy Rose Hood)

01. Choosing colors

I began my first shoot using a full spectrum of colors and organized it so they all blended into each other, very similar to how the color wheel looks. I then thought these would make great individual color images and would work nicely together as an editorial series.

(Image credit: Zephy Rose Hood)

02. Gathering Items

I looked everywhere from my children’s rooms to the kitchen cupboards for items of each specific color. I also used a blanket or towel of the same color underneath the items to create more of even background, leaving a gap in the items for my daughter to lay in. 

(Image credit: Zephy Rose Hood)

03. Taking your shot  

I set the camera to use high-speed sync so that I could use a faster shutter speed to reduce any motion blur in the images. The bird images shown here were shot at 1/250 sec, f/4, ISO250. After a few minutes wait, a solitary blue tit entered my careful setup to feed.

