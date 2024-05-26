Make your portraits look as if they were shot in a high-end photo studio

By ,
published

We show you how to create a dramatic mono-style portrait in Affinity Photo 2 to make the subject stand out

Equine Portrait
(Image credit: Rachel Claire)
Jump to:

Monochrome portraits are a great way to highlight the eyes and facial features of your subject. By editing the background to black and blending the subject’s outlines in one frame, you can create a negative space that allows the subject to stand out, while effectively drawing the viewer’s attention to the frame. 

What you'll be using: 

Image

This article originally appeared in Digital Photographer, a monthly magazine, and the kitbag essential for pros, enthusiasts, and amateurs alike!

Inside, you'll find practical guides, shooting tips, and techniques from working photographers, plus all the latest industry news.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kim Bunermann
Kim Bunermann
Technique Editor

Kim is the Technique Editor of Digital Photographer Magazine. She specializes in architecture, still life and product photography and has a Master's degree in Photography and Media with a distinction from the FH Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences in Germany. While studying, Kim came to the UK for an exchange term at the London College of Communication. She settled in the UK and began her career path by joining Future. Kim focuses on tutorials and creative techniques, and particularly enjoys interviewing inspiring photographers who concentrate on a range of fascinating subjects including women in photography, the climate crisis; the planet, its precious creatures and the environment.

Related articles