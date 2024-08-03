How to tame harsh summer light with your camera

By
Contributions from
published

Learn how your camera can manage the tonal range of summer light, and use its intense characteristics to your benefit

Shoot your best summer landscapes
By focusing on small details within the scene, you can set the spotlight on elements that might otherwise be lost (Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

To master harsh summer light, a polarising filter is a helpful tool to maintain dynamic range and enhance color intensity. This is especially useful when photographing around midday when the sun is at its highest point and there are usually fewer clouds in the sky. When aiming for a wider landscape shot, achieving a pleasing result can be challenging in these conditions.

That is why many photographers avoid shooting landscapes at this time of day. The sun’s position creates a flat look overall and the direct, undiffused light causes a lack of shadows. However, this light creates an opportunity to shoot tighter nature frames with more detail by including foreground subjects, including flowers. When doing so, lower your camera position, aim the lens at a 90°-degree angle to the sun and position the sky behind your subject for maximum effect. 

Image

This article originally appeared in Digital Photographer, a monthly magazine, and the kitbag essential for pros, enthusiasts, and amateurs alike!

Inside, you'll find practical guides, shooting tips, and techniques from working photographers, plus all the latest industry news.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kim Bunermann
Kim Bunermann
Technique Editor

Kim is the Technique Editor of Digital Photographer Magazine. She specializes in architecture, still life and product photography and has a Master's degree in Photography and Media with a distinction from the FH Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences in Germany. While studying, Kim came to the UK for an exchange term at the London College of Communication. She settled in the UK and began her career path by joining Future. Kim focuses on tutorials and creative techniques, and particularly enjoys interviewing inspiring photographers who concentrate on a range of fascinating subjects including women in photography, the climate crisis; the planet, its precious creatures and the environment.

With contributions from

Related articles