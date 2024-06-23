How to freeze time: the settings you need to shoot fast-moving subjects

Sharpness 101: Refresh your settings knowledge and learn how to freeze time, and capture a pin-sharp moving subject

One of the most challenging tasks in photography is to freeze a fast-moving subject, such as a racing car, a bird in flight or a plane at an airshow. 

Taking photos in automatic mode can be frustrating, as the camera’s settings need adjustments in exposure and focus. This means that some shots may be usable and sharp, but many will lack precision. To capture those dynamic and dramatic moments, technical knowledge and practice are the keys to success. Here the exposure triangle comes into play, which consists of three elements: shutter speed, aperture, and ISO. These settings all have an impact on each other.

A passionate photographer with an insatiable wanderlust. When not writing tutorials to educate creative and technical techniques, Natalia’s lens is drawn to architectural marvels, landscapes, and wildlife. With her camera as a constant companion, she embarks on journeys, capturing the essence of the beauty of the world’s most stunning places and the wonders of nature.

