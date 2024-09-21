Did you know you can switch between Photoshop and Lightroom while photo editing?

By
published

Do you find Adobe CC's sometimes convoluted workflow frustrating? Here's how to switch seamlessly from Lightroom to Photoshop and back again...

Classic racing car in color edited in Adobe Lightroom and in black and white, edited in Photoshop
(Image credit: Future / Mike Harris / Adobe)

There used to be a variety of reasons why you'd switch from Lightroom CC to Photoshop CC, but the line between two of the best photo editing software packages has become increasingly blurred. This is largely thanks to once exclusive functions in Photoshop – such as masking and cloning – making their way into Lightroom, giving Adobe CC users fewer and fewer reasons to enter the post-production giant’s flagship photo editing suite.

But for more complicated photo edits that require layer based tweaks or specific editing tools, Photoshop still reigns supreme. As such, you may find yourself performing simple tonal edits in Lightroom and importing your image into Photoshop for additional tweaks. But did you know, you can return said image to Lightroom once you're finished? Best of all, it doesn't matter whether you're using Lightroom Classic – like me – or Lightroom CC, the process is the same. Here's how to do it... 

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
Technique Editor

Mike is Deputy Editor for N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, and brings with him over 10 years experience writing both freelance and for some of the biggest specialist publications. Prior to joining N-Photo Mike was the production editor for the content marketing team of Wex Photo Video, the UK’s largest online specialist photographic retailer, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres.  

While he’s an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World’s top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment, as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks. 

