5-minute photo tips: when to use Noise Reduction

Low-light situations require higher ISO settings, but these can result in image noise that is visible in grainy elements in darker parts of the image. This is why photographers try to avoid high ISO settings but, in situations where you need to push up the sensitivity, you can enable the Noise Reduction function.

However, this has a major downside: the camera records an extra frame to minimize image noise, which takes the same exposure time as the first image and can be frustrating when shooting in bulb mode. The image sensor can also overheat, producing visible thermal noise, further reducing image quality.

(Image credit: Future)

While the AI Denoise function in editing software may seem like a solution to these issues, it also comes with its own negative aspects. Although it can recover noisy images, the process can take significant processing time depending on your computer. Additionally, high-noise images suffer from an extensive smoothing effect that reduces image quality.

Instead of relying solely on Noise Reduction and Denoise editing functions, it is crucial to understand to what extent your camera’s ISO settings are still producing clear images. Modern cameras perform well under challenging conditions, so it’s essential to experiment with different settings to understand their capabilities.

Pro Tips

1. Test your camera's ISO performance

Take test shots with different ISO values while keeping the aperture and exposure time constant. This way, you can determine the limits of your camera and adjust the settings accordingly for future shoots. If the scene requires a higher ISO setting, Noise Reduction is still a viable solution.

2. Let it cool it down

When working with NR, it is advisable to schedule breaks between frames to prevent the occurrence of sensor heat and thermal noise.

3. Look out for reflections

When shooting in low light, including water surfaces in the composition can enhance the appearance of light, making it easier to expose the scene

(Image credit: Jignesh Chavda)

This article originally appeared in Digital Photographer, a monthly magazine, and the kitbag essential for pros, enthusiasts, and amateurs alike! Inside, you'll find practical guides, shooting tips, and techniques from working photographers, plus all the latest industry news.

