5-minute photo tips: when to use Noise Reduction

By Kim Bunermann
published

Even with AI Denoise functions in editing software, there are benefits to enabling Noise Reduction in-camera

(Image credit: Jignesh Chavda)
Improves: Image noise

Low-light situations require higher ISO settings, but these can result in image noise that is visible in grainy elements in darker parts of the image. This is why photographers try to avoid high ISO settings but, in situations where you need to push up the sensitivity, you can enable the Noise Reduction function. 

However, this has a major downside: the camera records an extra frame to minimize image noise, which takes the same exposure time as the first image and can be frustrating when shooting in bulb mode. The image sensor can also overheat, producing visible thermal noise, further reducing image quality.

(Image credit: Future)

While the AI Denoise function in editing software may seem like a solution to these issues, it also comes with its own negative aspects. Although it can recover noisy images, the process can take significant processing time depending on your computer. Additionally, high-noise images suffer from an extensive smoothing effect that reduces image quality.

Instead of relying solely on Noise Reduction and Denoise editing functions, it is crucial to understand to what extent your camera’s ISO settings are still producing clear images. Modern cameras perform well under challenging conditions, so it’s essential to experiment with different settings to understand their capabilities. 

Pro Tips

1. Test your camera's ISO performance
Take test shots with different ISO values while keeping the aperture and exposure time constant. This way, you can determine the limits of your camera and adjust the settings accordingly for future shoots. If the scene requires a higher ISO setting, Noise Reduction is still a viable solution.

2. Let it cool it down
When working with NR, it is advisable to schedule breaks between frames to prevent the occurrence of sensor heat and thermal noise.

3. Look out for reflections
When shooting in low light, including water surfaces in the composition can enhance the appearance of light, making it easier to expose the scene

(Image credit: Jignesh Chavda)
Image

The best low-light cameras will help you shoot cleaner shots in challenging illumination. You might also be interested in our what is ISO explainer and our how to understand ISO cheatsheet.

Kim Bunermann
Kim Bunermann
Technique Editor

Kim is the Technique Editor of Digital Photographer Magazine. She specializes in architecture, still life and product photography and has a Master's degree in Photography and Media with a distinction from the FH Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences in Germany. While studying, Kim came to the UK for an exchange term at the London College of Communication. She settled in the UK and began her career path by joining Future. Kim focuses on tutorials and creative techniques, and particularly enjoys interviewing inspiring photographers who concentrate on a range of fascinating subjects including women in photography, the climate crisis; the planet, its precious creatures and the environment.

