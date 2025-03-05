Content creator admits to setting a building on fire to profit from the views

A 21-year-old from Maryland was arrested last week after arson investigators found the 911 caller had built a social media presence on filming first responders. The arrest comes after an investigation into a February 22 fire of a vacant building in Newburg, Maryland, US.

According to the Baltimore ABC news station, firefighters were able to put out the fire within minutes. However, after investigators ruled the fire as arson, the investigation led to the individual who originally phoned 911 about the structure fire.

During the investigation, Maryland fire marshals found that the 911 caller, a 21-year-old male from Prince Frederick, had been filming first responders for social media. In a social media post of the fire, the caller claimed he had been traveling to deliver a DoorDash order when he spotted the fire, but investigators believe that claim is untrue.

According to the local news station, the content creator allegedly admitted to setting the fire, then explained how he profited off his social media videos. Investigators also found the same individual has made multiple 911 calls across three counties and are currently investigating those cases.

The content creator has been charged with second degree arson, along with malicious burning as well as creating a false fire alarm. The individual is reportedly being held without bond.

