Every photographer should consider printing large – and the Epson SureColor P20500 can make that possible

The ability to print your own images with some of the best photo printers is one of the most rewarding experiences a photographer can have. Seeing your work displayed on a screen is one thing, but holding a physical print in your hands or hanging a large-format masterpiece on a gallery wall (even in your home) is an entirely different level of satisfaction.

The display of the Epson SureColor P20500 printer at The Photography & Video Show 2025 shows that this is the kind of printer that makes dreams a reality, offering professional photographers and fine art creators the ability to print at an astonishing scale with unmatched quality.

With its 64-inch wide-format capability, the SureColor P20500 enables photographers to create prints that go beyond standard sizing. Whether it’s a panoramic landscape stretching across a gallery wall or a towering portrait capturing every intricate detail, this printer delivers.

The UltraChrome Pro12 ink set, featuring 12 colors including orange, green, and violet, ensures an exceptionally wide color gamut. It also boasts Black Enhance Overcoat technology, which deepens blacks and increases contrast – perfect for photographers who want to showcase the finest nuances in their work.

The Epson SureColor P20500 on the show floor at The Photography & Video Show 2025 (Image credit: Future)

Speed is often a concern with large-format printing, but Epson has addressed this without compromising quality. The SureColor P20500 can print up to 19.2 square meters per hour, meaning professional photographers and studios can maintain productivity while achieving gallery-level results.

Bulk ink solutions with 1.6-liter ink bags reduce interruptions and minimize costs, making high-volume printing more efficient and environmentally friendly by cutting down on plastic waste.

Beyond technical performance, ease of use is another major draw. The printer features a 4.3-inch LCD touchscreen, making it intuitive to operate even for those new to large-format printing.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The spindle-less roll adapter simplifies media loading, and Epson’s Nozzle Verification Technology ensures print consistency by automatically detecting and adjusting any nozzle issues. These user-friendly innovations mean photographers can focus on their craft rather than wrestling with printer complications.

The 12 ink system of the Epson SureColor P20500 on the show floor at The Photography & Video Show 2025 (Image credit: Future)

Displaying the print quality of the Epson SureColor P20500 on the show floor at The Photography & Video Show 2025 (Image credit: Future)

Epson has also integrated advanced software solutions, eliminating the need for third-party RIP (Raster Imaging Processor) software. The included Epson Edge Print Pro software streamlines workflow, while Epson Cloud Solution Port enables users to monitor their printer remotely, ensuring smooth operation.

These enhancements make it easier than ever for photographers to take control of their printing process, transforming their digital files into breathtaking physical prints without relying on expensive third-party services.

The Epson SureColor P20500 is a game-changer for any photographer who dreams of printing their work at massive scales without sacrificing quality. From capturing a fleeting moment in high resolution to producing wall-sized prints that demand attention, this printer makes it all possible.

In a world where digital images are fleeting, the ability to create museum-quality prints that stand the test of time is an investment that any serious photographer should consider.

You might also like…

Check out the best large format printers to supersize your prints, and make sure that you're using the best monitor calibrators to ensure that what you see on screen is what you get when you print!