Filmmaking accessories manufacturer TIlta has brought its Khronos Ecosystem to the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. This modular system features a protective case that not only safeguards the iPhone but is embedded with integrated circuitry to provide power and connectivity to a wide range of accessories, including handles, lights, microphones, and a whole lot more.

The iPhone 16 Pro / Pro Max is one of the best iPhones for filmmaking, and the Khronos Ecosystem could well be one of the best iPhone rigs to aid the movie-making process. You can learn more about the Khronos Ecosystem in Tilta's swish YouTube video.

Tilta Khronos Ecosystem for iPhone 16 Pro/Pro Max: Redefine Mobile Filmmaking - YouTube Watch On

Dedicated controls enable you to achieve precise focus, zoom, and other camera adjustments, while camera pass-through retains full access to the iPhone 16 camera control functionality, including its capacitive camera control button.

The lightweight design shaves 15% off the weight compared with the previous generation for improved portability, and an anti-slip quick-release system ensures that setup and removal are effortless. The cases are now available in five colors, including new Forest Green, Orange, and Black options to complement the original Space Gray and Titanium White colors that were first available for the iPhone 15 Pro / Pro Max.

The Tilta Khronos Ecosystem for iPhone 16 Pro / Pro Max case has a capacitive camera control button built in so that you don't lose the functionality of the base phone's innovative camera control (Image credit: Tilta)

The Khronos case is available standalone, or as part of a Handheld Kit, which includes a Focus PD Handle, filter tray, and two neutral density filters. The Focus PD Handle is an ergonomic grip that contains a rechargeable battery and has a dial to control the phone's focus and zoom along with a record button.

There is also an Ultimate Kit, which includes everything in the Handheld Kit, plus a Daylight Mini LED Light, Cooling System, USB-C Hub, and additional Circular Wooden Handle for even greater handling flexibility.