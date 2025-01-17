Tilta Khronos Ecosystem for filmmakers comes to iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max
The modular camera case enables phone videographers to add all manner of accessories and add-ons to make movie-making easier
Filmmaking accessories manufacturer TIlta has brought its Khronos Ecosystem to the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. This modular system features a protective case that not only safeguards the iPhone but is embedded with integrated circuitry to provide power and connectivity to a wide range of accessories, including handles, lights, microphones, and a whole lot more.
The iPhone 16 Pro / Pro Max is one of the best iPhones for filmmaking, and the Khronos Ecosystem could well be one of the best iPhone rigs to aid the movie-making process. You can learn more about the Khronos Ecosystem in Tilta's swish YouTube video.
Dedicated controls enable you to achieve precise focus, zoom, and other camera adjustments, while camera pass-through retains full access to the iPhone 16 camera control functionality, including its capacitive camera control button.
The lightweight design shaves 15% off the weight compared with the previous generation for improved portability, and an anti-slip quick-release system ensures that setup and removal are effortless. The cases are now available in five colors, including new Forest Green, Orange, and Black options to complement the original Space Gray and Titanium White colors that were first available for the iPhone 15 Pro / Pro Max.
The Khronos case is available standalone, or as part of a Handheld Kit, which includes a Focus PD Handle, filter tray, and two neutral density filters. The Focus PD Handle is an ergonomic grip that contains a rechargeable battery and has a dial to control the phone's focus and zoom along with a record button.
There is also an Ultimate Kit, which includes everything in the Handheld Kit, plus a Daylight Mini LED Light, Cooling System, USB-C Hub, and additional Circular Wooden Handle for even greater handling flexibility.
