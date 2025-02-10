PGYTech is bridging the gap between phones and cameras by introducing the MagCam Phone Grip

We are in an age where the gap between phone photography and dedicated camera photography is closer than ever, with new camera phones packing major photo features. The main barrier to bridging that gap however is the ergonomics of a phone, it's just not as comfortable or tactile to shoot with – but PGYTech may just have provided the answer.

The MagCam Phone Grip has been designed to provide smartphone photographers with a 'camera-like shooting experience'. More than just a grip, this modular and versatile accessory enhances both photo and video shooting, making it a compelling option for content creators, vloggers, and casual photographers. It has several compelling features that may just make me rethink my recent opinion piece on choosing my compact camera over my phone.

The MagCam Phone Grip detaches into three distinct parts: a Magnetic Wireless Charging Module, a Bluetooth Remote Module, and a Charging Grip Module. This modular design enables users to customize their setup based on shooting needs, whether it’s extended shooting sessions, remote operation, or enhanced grip and ergonomics.

Introducing PGYTECH MagCam Phone Grip | Grip the Power of Inspiration! - YouTube Watch On

Above: A YouTube video of the MagCam Phone Grip in action

Attached via magnetic connection to the rear of the phone, the grip enables users to utilize the enhanced ergonomics in both portrait and landscape orientation by rotating the grip on the magnetic contact point.

The quick-release design also makes it highly portable, perfect for photographers on the go. For those who do make content on the go, battery life is always a concern when shooting on a phone. PGYTech has tackled this with a built-in 3000mAh battery inside the charging grip module, which offers 5W wireless charging via POGO pins and 10W wired charging via a Type-C port. This feature is a game-changer for travel and outdoor photographers who need extended shooting time without worrying about running out of battery.

(Image credit: PGYTech)

The Bluetooth remote magnetically attaches to the grip as a control point and can be removed for wireless operation up to 10 meters. It’s compatible with both Android and iOS, making it a handy tool for vlogging, self-portraits, group shots, or recording talking-head videos for social media – much like those you can find on the Digital Camera World TikTok. When attached to the grip, the remote features a shutter button for intuitive operation, much like a traditional camera, along with half-press focusing, zoom adjustment, and front/rear camera flip controls.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The MagCam Phone Grip uses built-in magnets for effortless attachment to MagSafe-compatible devices and for Android users, an adapter is included. The dual-sided magnet design also enables the stacking of additional accessories like magnetic fill light, enhancing low-light shooting capabilities. At just 5.5mm thick it is ultra thin yet can double as a phone stand for desktop shots.

(Image credit: PGYTech)

PGYTech has also considered both ergonomics and mounting flexibility, equipping the MagCam with a faux leather-wrapped grip for a non-slip, comfortable hold, a lanyard hole for added security, and a 1/4” threaded hole for tripod mounting, expanding creative possibilities for steady shots and long exposures.

The PGYTech MagCam Phone Grip is available now for just $59.99 / £50 / AU$99.95.

While we haven’t had a sample for testing yet, PGYTech is known for its innovative design and attention to detail. The MagCam Phone Grip appears to be a promising tool for smartphone photographers looking to bridge the gap between mobile and professional photography. Whether you're a vlogger, content creator, or a casual shooter wanting a more tactile shooting experience, this grip could be game-changing.

you might also like...

Check out our guides to the best iPhone camera grips, the best camera phones and the best gimbals for smartphones.