Samsung phones are helping to save coral reefs. Yes, really

In a list of bizarre combinations, smartphones and coral reefs has to be high in the obscurity rankings. But this unlikely pairing is exactly what we find in Samsung's collaboration with coral reef preservation non-profit, Seatrees. Along with the University of California San Diego, Samsung is involved in the quest to preserve and restore coral reefs through the use of its Galaxy phone cameras, specifically the S24 Ultra.

Image of coral shot on a Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Samsung)

Analysing the health of reefs is crucial to mitigating the effects of climate change, overfishing, and ocean plastic on the coral, which in turn requires accurate photos that document the current condition of a reef. This isn't always easy though, as underwater images can easily get blurred when captured by a diver in motion, while the sea will usually cause images to have a color cast. Water absorbs warm colors like reds and oranges, distorting the accuracy of the captured images and resulting in photos that are darker and bluer than they appear to the naked eye. To combat these issues, Samsung has developed a bespoke Ocean Mode for its Galaxy camera app exclusively for the partnership. This reduces motion blur and adjusts the camera's white balance to counteract color imbalance caused by shooting underwater. Consequently, the images captured by research divers should more accurately document the health of reefs, thereby helping to improve their restoration.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The work with Seatrees builds on Samsung's previous efforts to improve ocean health. In 2022 it started transforming discarded fishing nets into recycled material for use in some Galaxy device components, and has since ramped up its inclusion into all Galaxy mobile products - a process that has recycled more than 150 tons of discarded fishing nets to date. The latest commitment to coral reef preservation will support non-profits and local community members working in Fiji, Indonesia and the United States. According to Samsung:

"Despite covering less than one percent of the ocean floor, coral reefs support approximately 25 percent of all marine life, making them one of Earth’s most biodiverse ecosystems. Millions of people around the world also rely on reefs as a source of food, income and coastal protection. At the current pace of decline, reefs are at risk of disappearing by 2050. To support the rapid development of coral reef stewardship projects globally, this initiative will provide advanced monitoring technology that leverages mobile devices as a readily accessible technology platform."

