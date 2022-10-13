Google Pixel 7 Pro hands-on review

The Pixel 7 Pro doesn't look set to be a gaming powerhouse, and it isn't cheap, but with its powerful primary, ultra-wide, and telephoto cameras, beautifully sleek design, and attractive, good-looking screen, it's still a great value smartphone, undercutting the best iPhones and Samsung Galaxys despite competing with them where it counts.

On first impression, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is like that popular kid in school who's effortlessly fun, and athletic, and still gets straight As. A glance at the phone's spec sheet, and yes, there are definitely areas it isn't besting some competition – charging speed, for example, but costing what it does, it's packing some serious value and it's a looker too.

Don't get us wrong, the Pixel 7 Pro isn't cheap. Priced at $899 / £849, putting it on par with the iPhone 14 (opens in new tab), Honor Magic 4 Pro (opens in new tab), and Samsung Galaxy S22 (opens in new tab). The Honor Magic 4 Pro is the only one of the three with a camera mix that can rival Google's Pixel 7 Pro – more specifically, adding a periscope zoom to the mix.

The 7 Pro's also got competition from its predecessor, the Pixel 6 Pro which costs even less, and is also excellent. This is especially true when considering the fact its processor, the Tensor G2, isn't that much of a power upgrade, lacking as much grunt for tasks like gaming as the new MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

But with an updated periscope camera, an ultra-wide camera with autofocus and macro capture, as well as Google's latest camera software, is the 7 Pro the obvious choice for Android users who want the best camera phone under $1,000 / £1,000?

Google Pixel 7 Pro design and screen

Side by side with the Pixel 6 Pro, the 7 Pro is similar. It weighs near enough the same - just 2g heavier at 212g, it has the same sized screen, and the styling – a Geordi La Forge style visor camera bump is back.

On the front of the phone is a 6.7-inch display, and with its 20:9 aspect ratio, its a similar shape to most Android smartphones launching at the moment.

The Pixel 7 Pro's front and back are curved Gorilla Glass Victus, and the frame is aluminum, with a polished finish, unlike the matte frame of the Pixel 7. Just like the Pixel 6 series, the Pixel 7 (opens in new tab) and 7 Pro sport glossy backs, and the Hazel color we tested does a great job of repelling fingerprints.

You can pick the new Pixel 7 Pro up in three colors, Hazel (the version pictured in this review), Obsidian – the same color as the Pixel 7 we tested in our Pixel 7 review (opens in new tab), and Snow.

There's nothing out of the ordinary when it comes to the 7 Pro's buttons and ports – a USB-C port at the base alongside a loudspeaker. The SIM tray sits on the left side, while all the buttons are on the right.

There's no headphone jack, and unlike many phones available now, the Pixel 7 doesn't ship with a case in the box, or a power brick, though you do get a USB-C cable with it as well as a USB-C to USB-A adapter.

At 6.7 inches, the Pixel 7 Pro's screen is large – similar in size to the Oppo Find X5 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro. It's also sharp, with a resolution of 1440 x 3120, giving it an iPhone 14 Pro-beating pixel density of 512 pixels per inch.

The phone also sports LTPO AMOLED tech, which looks punchy and deep on first impression, as well as a 120Hz display for super-smooth scrolling. With a maximum brightness of 1500 nits in high-brightness mode, outdoor viewing shouldn't be an issue, and HDR10+ credentials mean content can be enjoyed in all its wide-tonal-range glory.

Unlike a lot of phones out now, the Pixel doesn't ship with a case in the box or a pre-fitted screen protector, so they're two things you'll want to look into. One good thing Google does across all its recent launches, from the Pixel 6a through to the 7 Pro, is offer IP68 water resistance, so it's still hardier than some of the competition.

Google Pixel 7 Pro camera specs

The Pixel 6 Pro (opens in new tab) had a great camera mix that was let down by a lack of autofocus on its ultra-wide, so it couldn't grab super close-up photos. Its zoom reach was also less mighty than some alternatives. This year, Google's addressed both criticisms for the Pixel 7 Pro.

At the far left of the camera strip around the back of the Pro is a 50MP 1/1.31 sensor, featuring 1.2-micron pixels, omnidirectional phase-detection autofocus, laser autofocus, and OIS. With a 26mm wide-angle and matched with Google’s smart camera software, the main camera is identical to those of the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 7, and 7 Pro.

The 48MP telephoto camera is back from the 6 Pro, only this time it features a 120mm focal length, which means you can get an optical five times zoom equivalent. Loaded up with OIS, PDAF, and an f/3.5 aperture, it'll be interesting to see how the 7 Pro performs. That's especially true because it has an ever so slightly smaller sensor compared to the 6 Pro - 1/2.55 inches versus 1/2.5 inches.

As for the ultra-wide camera, it's the same sensor as found in the Pixel 7, only with added autofocus for macro capture. That means its 12MP resolution is matched with a 114-degree field of view and an f/2.2 lens. Finally, the selfie camera is 10.8MP resolution and has a really wide angle - 21mm, so should be able to get plenty in frame.

The Pixel 7 Pro's shooting modes are also worth talking about, with a new Cinematic video mode introduced to bring the line up to speed with the iPhone 14 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22. This blurs out the background, just like portrait mode, only for video.

Google has held off on including manual capture on the phone, again, though you do get sliders to dial back exposure and adjust white balance, so can take back some control even in auto mode. You can also capture RAW photos too, which is handy, though these are 12MP – none of the detail-packed 48MP images we were getting from the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Google Pixel 7 Pro additional specs

The Pixel 7 Pro's 5000mAh battery is competitive, so we'd expect a full day of use from it. It also comes complete with fast charging at 30W, which powers it up to 50 percent in 30 minutes according to Google, and the phones also support wireless and reverse wireless charging.

Powered by a Tensor G2 chipset, Google's second generation of proprietary silicon, if our week with the Pixel 7 is anything to go by, the 7 Pro should be powerful enough for most, but not hardcore gamers thinking about a gaming phone. On the plus, running the latest version of Android – Android 13, and with five years of security updates promised, the Pixel 7 Pro should go the distance when it comes to longevity.

You can pick the phone up with either 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB storage, and all three versions feature 12GB RAM, so multi-tasking performance should be on-point.

Google Pixel 7 Pro early verdict

We really like the look of the Pixel 7 Pro after a couple of hours. Its styling, screen, and camera mix all check our boxes, and even its price seems fair given everything you get for it.

So can Google's fun, fine-looking flagship smartphone flourish despite its modest gaming grunt, and will the new camera mix stack up well in the real world – is this the best camera phone (opens in new tab) of 2022? It's too soon to say, but check back for the full review in the coming days.

