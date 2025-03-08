Unity Through Diversity: Leica announces Winners of the 6th Leica Women Foto Project Awards

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Leica Camera proudly announces the winners of its sixth annual Leica Women Foto Project Award. This year’s theme, "Unity Through Diversity," invited photographers to submit a compelling photo essay exploring the power of connection in times of division, all expressed through the feminine perspective. The award continues to spotlight groundbreaking visual narratives that highlight diverse perspectives and stories.

Work by Koral Carballo in their series Blood Summons (Image credit: Koral Carballo)

This year’s winners, Priya Suresh Kambli (US), Jennifer Osborne (Canada), Koral Carballo (Mexico), and Anna Neubauer (UK), were selected by an esteemed panel of judges, including award-winning photojournalists and renowned contributors to the photography world.



Each winner will receive a Leica SL3 camera, a Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-70mm f/2.8 ASPH lens, and a $10,000 USD cash prize in recognition of their outstanding work.

Image from recent work by Anna Neubauer (Image credit: Anna Neubauer)

As part of the ongoing celebration of Leica’s 100-year legacy, the upcoming seventh annual Leica Women Foto Project Award in 2026 will be incorporated into the prestigious Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA).



Recognized globally for honoring photographic excellence, LOBA is celebrated each fall at Leica World in Wetzlar, Germany, home to Leica Camera’s production facilities. This integration marks a significant milestone, elevating the visibility of female photographers on a larger international stage.



“Each year, our expansive applicants continue to inspire the community through reflection and celebration,” said Karin Kaufmann, Art Director, Chief Representative of Leica Galleries International. “The Leica Women Foto Project draws remarkable talent that showcases individuality at the forefront of their work. Each artist selected as an awardee has such a unique approach to photography and how it resonates with their own narrative. I am very pleased to integrate the Leica Women Foto Project into LOBA as a third independent and important category. It is essential to provide visibility and support to emerging female talents in photography.”

(Image credit: Priya Suresh Kambli)

The Leica Women Foto Project plays a crucial role in broadening the reach of visual storytelling and championing female empowerment through photography.



It has provided significant grants in partnership with organizations such as Women Photograph, Women Street Photographers, and Photoville. This year’s awardees exemplify the depth and breadth of talent within the photographic community. Their work explores themes of heritage, identity, activism, and representation, offering profound insights into contemporary issues.

To learn more about the 2025 Leica Women Foto Project Award, visit: https://leica-camera.com/en-US/leica-women-foto-project/about