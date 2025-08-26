Photographer Selcuk Acar calls himself the “victim” in the center of US Open tennis chaos, but I think he's clearly in the wrong!

The U.S. Open witnessed a moment of pure chaos on Sunday night when Daniil Medvedev erupted in fury after photographer Selcuk Acar stepped onto the tennis court mid-serve, sparking a seven-minute standoff that overshadowed Benjamin Bonzi’s first-round victory.

The man at the center of it all, freelance photojournalist Selcuk Acar, now finds himself without accreditation and at the heart of a heated debate about professionalism, responsibility, and the fine line sports photographers walk when working at the highest level.

You can see the full chaos unfold in the video below:

Medvedev SPARKS MASSIVE RIOT at the US Open | Wide World of Sports - YouTube Watch On

The incident unfolded during a tense third set on Louis Armstrong Stadium. With Bonzi serving on match point, Acar entered the court, interrupting play and prompting chair umpire Greg Allensworth to award Bonzi another first serve. Medvedev, the 13th seed, was incensed, directing his anger at the umpire and rallying the crowd in protest. Arms raised, he tried to whip up boos, delaying play for nearly seven minutes in a dramatic scene that quickly went viral.

Acar, however, insists he is the victim of a misunderstanding. Speaking to the Daily Mail, he claimed a security official told him:



“The match is stopped,” before he entered the court, adding that cameras would show him following instructions. “This incident has already turned into a lynching, and although I’m innocent, I’ve suffered greatly,” he said. With a résumé that includes NATO summits, presidential visits, and the FIFA World Cup, Acar stressed he is not the type of professional to make “such a mistake.”

The United States Tennis Association saw it differently. In a statement released to media, the USTA confirmed Acar had been told to stay in position and ignored instructions from both security and the umpire. His credential for the tournament was revoked immediately.

“The photographer disregarded these instructions and improperly entered the court between serves on match point,” the statement read.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As someone who spent two decades photographing international sport, I find the issue clear-cut. Every major event has a press briefing. You are told the go and no-go zones, the rules on equipment, and - crucially - what you can and cannot do during live play. These aren’t vague guidelines; they are hard lines designed to protect the integrity of the sport.

Common sense dictates that if the game is live, you stay put. Only when play is stopped do you move. Having watched the footage back, I believe Acar was at fault. Mistakes happen, but when you are a freelancer, you know the stakes. You follow the rules to the letter and always err on the side of caution. If you don’t, you accept the consequences - up to and including being asked to leave.

For Medvedev, the moment was another flashpoint in a career marked by combustible exchanges with crowds and officials. For Acar, it has become a costly lesson in the unforgiving spotlight of Grand Slam tennis, and for those of us who’ve lived behind the lens in the world of sport, it’s a stark reminder: you may be there to get the picture, but the play always comes first.