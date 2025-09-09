Rankin is all at sea for his latest photo exhibition

Cruise line operator P&O Cruises has joined forces with Rankin for a photo exhibition at London's Battersea Power Station from 17-28 September.

Open to the public, On Board with Rankin is free to enter and will feature a series of images that were captured earlier this year on board P&O Cruises' Arvia cruise ship – the largest in its fleet.

The photographs present life on board as seen through Rankin's distinctive lens and "showcases the vibrant energy and contemporary style of a modern holiday at sea," says P&O Cruises.

Rankin's collaborators on the project include Blur bassist and cheesemaker Alex James, chef and restaurateur Marco Pierre White – the P&O Cruises Food Hero – and performer Layton Williams, plus the guests who bring every journey to life.

(Image credit: © Rankin)

On Board with Rankin blends documentary and fashion photography and evokes a cinematic aesthetic to create a vibrant visual story with bags of character.

"This isn't a cruise as you once knew it," says Rankin. "This is travel with depth, design and personality.

"It’s about stepping onto a ship that feels more like a boutique resort. Sophisticated, spacious and full of surprises. You make it your own.

"I wanted to capture that anticipation and energy of a P&O Cruises holiday."

(Image credit: © Rankin)

This is just a selection of the photos being displayed at the exhibition. They were captured on a Canon EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless with an RF 24-70mm F2.8L IS USM lens – a departure from the medium-format Hasselblads that Rankin is typically seen shooting with.

On Board with Rankin aims to celebrate "the sense of possibility" of modern cruising.

"You're out at sea, the horizon is wide open and your day could be anything you want it to be," he says.

"Modern cruising is no longer about coach tours and set schedules. It's about curated experiences: contemporary speciality dining, five-star views, architectural design, immersive entertainment and a sense of independent escape that's as rejuvenating as it is exciting.

(Image credit: © Rankin)

P&O Cruises president, Paul Ludlow, said: "We are privileged to be collaborating with Rankin on this truly special project.

"These images redefine travel photography, and Rankin's ability to capture the essence of contemporary travel aligns perfectly with our vision for a holiday with P&O Cruises.

"These photographs not only showcase the exceptional experiences on board, but also the joy and individuality of our guests.

"Each image brings its own charisma, captured in candid and dynamic moments that epitomise Arvia's cool and contemporary spirit.

"We are proud to present this exhibition at Battersea Power Station and invite everyone to see cruising in a whole new light."

Get On Board with Rankin from 17-28 September!

(Image credit: © Rankin)

On Board with Rankin runs from September 17-28 2025 at Battersea Power Station, London, and admission is free.

The nearest Tube station is Battersea Power Station, but you could always channel the nautical vibe and arrive by Uber Boat – disembark at Battersea Power Station Pier.

The choice of venue is inspired, says Rankin: "Where better to exhibit this transformation than Battersea Power Station – a destination reborn, just like cruising itself. Bold, cultural and iconic.

"Come see what the future of a holiday at sea looks like."