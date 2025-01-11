No AI was used in this photo - every detail was hand-crafted through multiple-exposure techniques

Traci Arney is a US-based fine-art photographer whose work treads a fine line between reality and surrealism. She often achieves this through the use of composite photography, a process that involves capturing multiple images and then blending and altering them in Photoshop to create a dream-like composition. As a result, Traci’s images go beyond simply documenting reality; they are carefully composed so that they evoke a sense of wonder and contemplation.

‘Dance of Dragonflies’ was captured at sunrise at Myrtle Beach in South Carolina. Traci lay in the water for over an hour, photographing dragonflies as they darted through the scene. The soft pastel hues of the morning sky and the motion of the delicate insects created a surreal atmosphere. Her focus wasn’t just on the surrounding landscape or the early morning light, but on the dragonflies’ graceful flight patterns, as if capturing a dance suspended between reality and dream.

However, Traci’s biggest challenge came during post-processing. The final image is a composite of 12 individual photographs and 22 Photoshop layers, each carefully blended to maintain the transparency and delicacy of the dragonflies’ wings while ensuring that the scene remains cohesive. No AI was used in the process; every detail was hand-crafted through traditional composite techniques to create a seamless final piece.

‘Dance of Dragonflies’ is part of a broader body of work that explores the more surreal side of nature. Through her composite images, Traci invites viewers to pause, reflect and immerse themselves in the beauty and fragility of fleeting moments in time.

Tech details

Camera: Canon EOS R5

Lens: Canon RF 14-35mm F4L IS USM

Aperture: f/22

Shutter speed: 1/500 sec

ISO: 1250

