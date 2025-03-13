Adobe Stock now enables you to mass-edit with AI – but is it a nail in the coffin for stock photography, or another way for creators to earn money?

Adobe Stock has been gradually introducing generative AI tools – but the latest tool enables users to select several images and then edit them all at once. Customize is an Adobe Stock tool that makes it possible to search for images, select multiple options and then customize those images simultaneously using AI. Adobe says that Customize is a preview of what’s to come on the stock platform.

Once multiple images are selected, Customize enables users to apply a certain style, adjust the composition, remove the background or change the image’s aspect ratio. While Adobe Stock already has tools in place to edit existing images with AI, the new tool makes it possible for multiple images to be adjusted at once. Using Customize, users can find a few photos that they like, change them to the aspect ratio they need for the project or remove the background, and then download the result with the best fit.

Generative AI has raised concerns over replacing jobs with computers, a concern that feels particularly valid for the stock photography industry. But, as with the tools that edit an image individually, Adobe says that the original creator will be compensated when the AI-modified image is licensed. Similar to when using AI to edit an individual photo, Adobe Stock contributors will be compensated if that resulting AI-generated image is licensed.

“Customize makes no changes to how much a contributor is paid per download. Searching and refining images with Customize creates the potential to increase earnings,” an Adobe representative told Digital Camera World.

While creators will still be compensated when their images are used as inspiration, I had to wonder if the ability to customize a stock photo using AI will reduce the number of companies booking a branding photoshoot because they want a custom image. But when I tried out the Customize tool, it didn’t feel like it had enough customization to replace an actual custom shoot.

For example, the ability to expand the image, as with Photoshop’s Generative Expand, feels like the most useful because it enabled me to choose the image that I liked the best without regard for the aspect ratio that I needed. Other results had a definite "AI look" to them. While the ability to adjust the aspect ratio and remove the background is great, those tools still feel far from all of the perks that come with actually working with a photographer to bring a specific vision to life. In short, I found the new tools helpful without being worried for the future of branding photography.

Importantly, the Customize tool enables designers and other stock customers to see what the generative AI results will look like before licensing an image, so results that don’t look quite right don’t need to be purchased.

While Customize makes it possible to use generative AI to edit multiple images at once before licensing an image, each edit does use Generative credits. That means that, while users don’t need to pay for wonky unused results, the feature will use up monthly generative credits. Paid Adobe Stock subscribers have 500 monthly generative credits, while Creative Cloud subscribers' credits vary based on the plan.

