Instagram's schedule button is perfect for photographers like me who HATE social media

For photographers like me, social media has always been a necessary evil. I don’t enjoy using it, but I understand that in today’s world, maintaining an online presence is essential. Instagram, in particular, has long felt like an obligation rather than a tool. To stay relevant, I had to post regularly, which meant opening the app multiple times a week, selecting an image, writing a caption, and making sure I posted at the optimal time. It was a time-consuming process, and frankly, it made me resent using the platform altogether.

The introduction of Instagram’s scheduling feature has completely changed the way I engage with social media. Now, I can sit down for a single session, plan out an entire week’s worth of content, and schedule each post to go live at a time of my choosing. This means that instead of constantly interrupting my workflow to post in real-time, I can focus on what I actually enjoy—taking pictures and producing more content.

Before this feature, the process of posting felt disruptive. I would be in the middle of editing a batch of photos or out on a shoot, only to remember that I needed to post something that day. I’d then have to stop what I was doing, find an image, edit the caption, and log into Instagram just to keep up appearances. It wasn’t just frustrating—it was inefficient. Social media had become a chore, stealing time from the creative process that I actually cared about.

With scheduling, I’ve reclaimed that lost time. I can dedicate a single block of my week to social media management, ensuring that my posts are well-thought-out, cohesive, and published at optimal times—all without the need to interrupt my creative flow. The rest of the week is now mine to focus on shooting, editing, and working on projects without feeling tethered to Instagram.

This change is particularly significant for photographers who, like me, would rather be behind the camera than glued to their phones. The pressure to be constantly active online is exhausting, but scheduling alleviates that burden. It allows us to maintain an online presence without sacrificing the very thing that fuels our passion: creating new images.

More than just a convenience, the scheduling feature is a game-changer for how professionals approach social media. It shifts the focus back to strategy rather than just reacting to the demands of the algorithm. Instead of scrambling to stay relevant, we can now plan ahead, ensuring that our content is presented in a way that best represents our work, without the constant stress of daily posting.

For the first time in years, I don’t hate using Instagram. I don’t feel like it’s dictating my schedule or stealing time from my work. The scheduling feature has given me back control, allowing me to use social media on my terms. And for photographers who love creating but loathe the digital grind, that’s an invaluable shift.

