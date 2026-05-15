One of the world's most private photographers is finally showing his work

Steven Meisel is, without question, one of the most influential fashion photographers walking this Earth today. He once shot 28 Vogue covers in a single year. He discovered Stella Tennant. He shaped the visual language of Italian Vogue for decades.

And yet, the American almost never exhibits, never posts on social media, rarely gives interviews and has published very little. He is, paradoxically, both omnipresent and invisible. Which makes his new show, Photo London: Steven Meisel: Master of Photography, feel like quite the event.

It's one of the highlights of Photo London 2026 in the UK, the first at its new home in Olympia. Every year, this prestigious fair awards its Master of Photography accolade to a significant figure – and this year, Meisel gets the honor.

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Co-founder Michael Benson, who's worked with him before, describes his agreement to exhibit as "a rare and special thing". That's an accurate statement of how rarely this photographer allows his work to be seen on a gallery wall.

London attitude

The focus of the exhibition (and accompanying book) is a specific body of work: Meisel's portraits made in London in 1993, in particular the Anglo Saxon Attitude series shot for British Vogue with the late Isabella Blow.

Coming off the back of his collaboration with Madonna on her 1992 book, Sex, Steven arrived in London with something to prove, and with a collaborator in Blow who had an instinctive radar for unconventional beauty.

The results, as anyone who's ever flipped through a Nineties Vogue archive will know, were simply extraordinary.

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Bella Freud, 1993 (Image credit: Steven Meisel)

Amanda Harlech, 1993 (Image credit: Steven Meisel)

Importantly, Steven didn't rent a pristine West End studio. Instead he worked in alleyways in Spitalfields, along canal towpaths, in the docklands, and on the streets of Notting Hill and Portobello Road.

He put Vogue fashion assistant Plum Sykes on a table in a silver bikini, in a crowded London pub while the regulars watched soccer. These weren't locations chosen for their glamour; they were chosen for their friction, their texture, the sense that the real city is pressing in on the frame.

The tension in his portraits stems precisely from that collision: high-fashion styling against authentic, earthy settings. The point was to deconstruct, to be disruptive, to resist the expected polish of the fashion image.

Steven's own explanation is characteristically brief and direct. "I think I'm good with discovering people, whether or not they are a model," he has said. "I see things in them that they might not see."

Marlon Richards, 1993 (Image credit: Steven Meisel)

That instinct is evident in his London work. Stella Tennant, who became one of the defining faces of Nineties fashion, was essentially a society girl from Blow's address book. Steven saw something that the industry hadn't yet noticed.

That quality, the ability to find a subject's specific potential rather than impose a generic idea of attractiveness or elegance onto them, is one of the toughest skills to develop in portrait photography.

It requires patience, close looking and a willingness to cast against type. Steven's London portraits are a practical demonstration of all three.

The pleasure in these pictures, though, isn't just functional or historical. Decades on, they still look startlingly alive. These aren't mere period pieces, but studies in how a confident photographer brings together location, subject and light into something that will never age.

They're instructive precisely because Steven makes it look effortless, even though it clearly wasn't.

For more information, visit the Photo London website.

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