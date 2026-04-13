The Artemis II mission isn’t just science. Viral photos and videos from the Moon mission are proof of the power of a photograph
The viral photos from Artemis II highlight the power of photographs and videos to create connection, no matter the distance
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For a blissful 10 days, the biggest stories in my feeds were not politics or natural disasters, but iconic photographs of the Earth, craters named Carroll, and broken toilets 252,756 miles from the nearest plumber. The Artemis II mission took humans the farthest from Earth in history, and, thanks to the power of photographs and videos, the world was able to watch.
I’m enamoured with the photographs that Artemis II captured between the April 1 launch and the safe splashdown on April 10. Of course, Artemis II isn’t The World’s Most Expensive Photography Trip – it was a scientific expedition that will answer key questions on the health of astronauts beyond low Earth orbit, the geology and history of the Moon, a test run for key space tech, and other research.
While the primary goal of Artemis II may not have been to take epic photographs, the historic space flight illustrates the power of photographs and video to create connections and unity. I feel as if the entire Earth laughed at the floating jar of Nutella, cried after a crater named Carroll after Commander Reed Wiseman’s late wife, and celebrated the diversity of the team celebrating the mission on the ground.Article continues below
Only four humans could fit on the Orion spacecraft that circled the moon. But thanks to the power of photographs and videos, the world was able to watch and get a taste of what it may be like exploring beyond our home planet. Photographs show what Earth looks like beyond orbit, what it’s like to experience a total solar eclipse from the far side of the moon, and what it’s like to view the stars without the interference of atmosphere and light pollution.
Breaking the record for the farthest distance from Earth ever traveled by humans also means Artemis II broke the record for the longest distance livestream. While the record-breaking distance is notable, what united viewers wasn’t the number, but the astronauts' naming a crater Carroll and, in a more lighthearted moment, a floating jar of Nutella – both moments from the livestream that went viral on social media.
Not all of the viral Artemis II photographs happened in deep space either – one image of the scientists inside the Science Evaluation Room celebrating Artemis II’s record-breaking distance went viral after viewers noticed the number of women in the room.
Photographs – and videos – carry the power to create shared experiences. With cameras, the humans who have never left orbit could see what the astronauts saw. I will probably never experience what it’s like to float in microgravity, but thanks to the power of a photograph, I can see the far side of the moon and see what Earth looks like with the aurora dancing at both poles.
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The Artemis II photos are not the only deep-space photos to unite humans across borders. A photo of the Earth taken in 1968 on Apollo 8 is largely credited with sparking Earth Day for its view of our fragile planet rising over the surface of the moon.
Artemis II made history, but thanks to cameras, humans were able to share in those history-making moments.
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As a photographer, I think these are the best photos from Artemis II. Or, take a look at the best cameras for astrophotography.
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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