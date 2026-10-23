For 13 years, this photographer has captured hibernating bats in protected, restricted-access mine tunnels in Hungary – now he's won one of Europe's most respected photo competitions

The 41-second-long exposure image of bats hanging from the rocky ceiling with a glowing blue bioluminescent fungi spread across the cave floor wins the GDT European Wildlife Photographer 2026 award

The extraordinary image titled Hidden Worlds has earned multi-award-winning photographer Imre Potyó the coveted title of European Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2026, selected by the German Society for Nature Photography.

For 13 years, Potyó has captured hibernating bats in Hungary's Börzsöny Mountains, taking his camera to protected and mine tunnels that have restricted access. "This image speaks to a larger truth about the natural world: much of life exists beyond our immediate awareness, in places we seldom visit and among organisms we rarely notice," says Tom Gilks on behalf of the jury.

Potyó is not only a nature photographer but a scientist and environmental expert. He has won many prestigious international awards, including Hungary's Nature Photographer of the Year, the Grand Prix of Hungarian Nature Photography, the UK's Wildlife Photographer of the Year, and HIPA, the international photography competition from Dubai.

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'Hidden Worlds' – GDT European Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Potyó captured the award-winning image with the Nikon D7200 which launched in 2015 (Image credit: Nikon)

Tech info

Gear: Nikon D7200 + Tamron AF 60mm f/2 Di II Macro

Exposure: 41secs, f/25, ISO 320

The story behind the still

Potyó explains: "A key characteristic of the lesser horseshoe bat (Rhinolophus hipposideros) is that, during hibernating it occasionally wakes and leaves its roost to hunt flying insects.

"In doing so, the bat leaves behind droppings that gradually accumulate into a continuous dark layer.

"In the beam of a torch, a whitish coating can be seen on the guano - a small pin mould thriving in this unusual habitat.



"Using a macro lens, I captured the mould in the foreground with the hibernating bats visible in the background.

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"The photograph, a long exposure incorporating a focus shift, was taken during a controlled bat count and without disturbing the animals."

Discover all winning images on the GDT European Wildlife Photographer of the Year website.

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