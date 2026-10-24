Let’s face it, we photographers are incredibly self-critical and can easily get caught up comparing our images with those of way more experienced creatives. However, this year, a major photography awards contest wants to help nip imposter syndrome in the bud for first-time entrants.

Announced by the World Food Photography Awards (WFPA), the 2027 edition of the contest will allow first-time entrants to enter their own category. According to WFPA, the “Newcomer Prize” has been created to make entering photography competitions “less daunting” and calm the nerves of beginner competitors.

Caroline Kenyon, founder of the WFPA, said: “Since the Awards began in 2011, it’s been really important to us to support and encourage photographers, whether professional or amateur, young or old.” Kenyon went on to explain that entrants have often told WFPA that being shortlisted “gave them the confidence to turn professional.”

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Caroline Kenyon, WFPA founder, at the 2026 Awards Evening at the Mall Galleries, London, UK (Image credit: Henry Kenyon)

Alongside the “Newcomer Award”, the 2027 WFPA will also feature a suite of prizes aimed at boosting winners’ creative skills and professional experience.

This includes a four-week residency at the Hugo Burge Foundation in Scotland, plus a £1,400 stipend (approximately $1,800 / AU$2,600), for the winner of the “Award for Innovation”. And for the winner of the “Food Portraiture” category, it also includes a one-to-one virtual portfolio review with James Davies, art direction and image lead at Waitrose.

David Loftus, chair of WFPA judges, said: “I’m delighted to see the Awards taking this positive step forward. I really hope photographers feel that these opportunities are valuable, meaningful, and genuinely supportive of them and their work.”

The 2027 WFPA welcomes professional and amateur photographers to submit images across a broad range of categories and styles featuring food, including travel, street, documentary, still life, and portraiture. For further information and to enter, visit the contest’s official website. Entries close February 7, 2027.

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