This mesmerizing image of a galactic mangrove won a photography award – and it stopped me in my tracks
Japanese photographer Ryuhei Suguri took this incredible shot of a solitary mangrove beneath the starry Milky Way sky, snagging a win at the 2026 Mangrove Photography Awards
Once in a while you see an image that just stops you in your tracks. It makes you put on the brakes, drop whatever it is you were doing and just look. This image of a solitary mangrove tree silhouetted against the glistening Milky Way night sky while being reflected in the shallow tidal water is one of those.
It must have had a similar effect on the judges at the 2026 Mangrove Photography Awards – a competition that draws attention to these vital marine ecosystems and their conservation – as it won first place in the Landscapes – On The Ground category.
For me, everything about this image – taken in Indonesia by Japanese photographer Ryuhei Suguri – is spot on. The mangrove is placed perfectly in the center, with just enough space dedicated to its reflection in the water while leaving ample space to masterfully juxtapose the tree against the star-abundant expanse above.
“Although small against the vast scale of the universe, mangrove forests play a critical role in protecting coastlines and supporting biodiversity,” Suguri told the competition organizers.
“By placing the tree beneath the Milky Way, I wanted to express a sense of connection between the ancient rhythms of the cosmos and the fragile ecosystems along Earth's shores.”
Surprisingly, Suguri didn't take the overall competition crown with this shot. He faced stiff competition at the 2026 edition of the awards, with the title of Mangrove Photographer of the Year going to Gaurav Patil. His frame of a UV light-illuminated “ghost fishing” net caught on a mangrove embodied a strong composition and conservation narrative.
Still, Suguri's photo is second to none in my eyes – and it can't have been easy for the judges when choosing who to crown as the overall winner for 2026.
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I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
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