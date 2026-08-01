This mesmerizing image of a galactic mangrove won a photography award – and it stopped me in my tracks

Once in a while you see an image that just stops you in your tracks. It makes you put on the brakes, drop whatever it is you were doing and just look. This image of a solitary mangrove tree silhouetted against the glistening Milky Way night sky while being reflected in the shallow tidal water is one of those.

It must have had a similar effect on the judges at the 2026 Mangrove Photography Awards – a competition that draws attention to these vital marine ecosystems and their conservation – as it won first place in the Landscapes – On The Ground category.

Ryuhei Suguri used a Nikon Z8 and a 15mm f/2.8 wide-angle lens to capture his winning image. He opted for a 25-second shutter speed at ISO2500, using pattern metering (Image credit: Ryuhei Suguri / Mangrove Photography Awards))

For me, everything about this image – taken in Indonesia by Japanese photographer Ryuhei Suguri – is spot on. The mangrove is placed perfectly in the center, with just enough space dedicated to its reflection in the water while leaving ample space to masterfully juxtapose the tree against the star-abundant expanse above.

Latest Videos From Digital Camera World Watch full video here:

“Although small against the vast scale of the universe, mangrove forests play a critical role in protecting coastlines and supporting biodiversity,” Suguri told the competition organizers.

“By placing the tree beneath the Milky Way, I wanted to express a sense of connection between the ancient rhythms of the cosmos and the fragile ecosystems along Earth's shores.”

Surprisingly, Suguri didn't take the overall competition crown with this shot. He faced stiff competition at the 2026 edition of the awards, with the title of Mangrove Photographer of the Year going to Gaurav Patil. His frame of a UV light-illuminated “ghost fishing” net caught on a mangrove embodied a strong composition and conservation narrative.

Still, Suguri's photo is second to none in my eyes – and it can't have been easy for the judges when choosing who to crown as the overall winner for 2026.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You might also like…

Here’s our expert pick of the best cameras for astrophotography. Get shots like Ryuhei Suguri’s winning frame with these rigs!