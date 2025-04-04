The Scottish Nature Photography Awards announces winners
Golden hues, a Puffin Protest, or the impact of human activity on wildlife, let's take a look at the winning images, the stories and techniques
Celebrating its landmark 15th anniversary, the Scottish Nature Photography Awards spotlight the nature, landscapes, and rich wildlife diversity of Scotland. The winning images not only showcase unique perspectives on wildlife and nature but also inspire a deeper appreciation for the natural world, with some highlighting critical environmental issues that affect it.
This year's competition features eight categories within the "Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year" section. Additionally, including Student and Junior categories offers opportunities for young, emerging talent to share their unique visions and experiences. For some of the winners this year, it was even their first time entering a competition.
Here are some highlights from the Scottish Nature Photography Awards, along with the stories and photographic techniques behind them…
Scottish Wildlife Portrait Category +
Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year 2024
1st: Nicki Gwynn-Jones – Fulmar with Golden Raindrops
Nicki explains that winter in Orkney can illuminate nature in a magical light. On a December day, she experienced rain, sleet, snow, and sunshine all at once, which provided her with a beautiful backdrop and the hope of capturing fulmars in flight at Longaglebe Geo. The winter light created deep shadows and stunning golden hues.
She says, "I turned around and spotted a fulmar at rest in the geo behind me, and at the same moment the sun appeared from behind the clouds, bathing the fulmar in a shower of back-lit golden raindrops. Happy photographer."
Environmental Category
1st: Ruaridh Mitchell - Too Late
Ruaridh embarked on his photography journey just last year but has quickly made a mark by winning the Environmental category at the Scottish Nature Photography Awards with an impressive and poignant image.
Captured during a boat trip around the breathtaking Isle of Noss in Shetland, his powerful photograph tells a heartbreaking story. Ruaridh reflects, "I witnessed the devastating impact of human activity on wildlife. A northern gannet, tragically entangled in discarded fishing rope, hung lifelessly from its nest – a nest itself woven with the very material that had caused its demise."
Ruaridh describes the process of capturing this image as both challenging and deeply emotional and hopes that this image serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for action to protect our wildlife and preserve the natural world.
Love birds, Avian Pairs Portfolio by Callum McKenzie
Puffin Protest, Avian Pairs Portfolio by Callum McKenzie
Flying Duo, Avian Pairs Portfolio by Callum McKenzie
Student Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year 2024
Callum McKenzie – Avian Pairs Portfolio
HND Photography, Glasgow Kelvin College
Among the fresh talents is Callum McKenzie, marking an exciting milestone in his artistic journey. He says, "This is the first photography competition I have entered, and having my work recognised in this way is truly inspiring."
His work highlights various aspects of avian relationships. 'Love Birds,' 'Puffin Protest,' and 'Flying Duo' are three wildlife images that demonstrate his technical understanding of photography. In "Love Birds," the shallow depth of field emphasizes the two birds, while the framing technique in "Puffin Protest" adds dynamism and interest through perspective and foreground elements, showcasing the playful interaction of wildlife. His knowledge of wildlife is particularly evident in 'Flying Duo,' where he skillfully captures two red kites in flight, perfectly synchronized.
