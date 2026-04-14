Why strive for excellence with a camera when you can earn a shed load of money to be a really bad photographer? This is the exact question I’m asking myself having seen that Icelandair is going to pay mega bucks for intentionally poor photographs.

Yes, you read that right. Icelandair is currently seeking a a photographer who’s "frequently disappointed" in their own pictures to create content during a 10-day, travel-expenses-paid trip to Iceland in June.

Not only that, the airline will pay the lucky ‘photographer’ $50,000 (£37,000 / Au$70,000) for their less-than-stellar work and may even feature it in a global media campaign.

Article continues below

A post shared by Icelandair (@icelandair) A photo posted by on

This sounds too good to be true, but I assure you, it’s a real opportunity, only their are some criteria you need to meet.

Most importantly, you have to be a shocking photographer. Icelandair isn't looking for someone who knows how to compose a scene, or, by the sounds of it, someone who even knows what the word ‘composition’ means.

In fact, the airline has made it explicitly clear that it doesn't want anyone with any sort of background in photography – so no pretending you're a complete amateur with a camera to apply, which is what I contemplated after reading that there's a $50,000 up for grabs (around £36,000/AU$70,000).

You’ll also need to be comfortable navigating the outdoors and enjoy being on camera without any qualms sharing content of yourself online.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What cracks me up further is that Icelandair says to be ready for international recognition thanks to your “unique photography style”.

I repeat, this is a serious content creation opportunity and, while there’s no guarantee your materials will be used by the airline, along with the money and the trip, it could lead to a career in this space.

Applications to become Iclanair’s really bad photographer close April 30 and can be made through the competition webpage.

There are some legal, geographical and health-related requirements to comply with too, so make sure to read those before taking a punt. The exact 10 days in June over which the trip will take place are yet to be announced.

You might also like…

Iceland air says you’ll need to know how to use a smartphone to create content, so here’s our expert take on the best camera phones.