ZHIYUN Short Video Contest 2022 winners announced

By Lauren Scott
published

The best videos from Zhiyun's Short Video Contest 2022

Zhiyun annual short video contest winners lined up
(Image credit: Zhiyun)

Last year, the world's leading gimbal manufacturer Zhiyun launched a global competition for short videos – with a prize fund worth over $100k! The winners have now been announced, which we're pleased to share with you.

Short videos are now the mainstream of the online world. Social media platforms, YouTube and more provide the perfect platform for content creators to post their work and share useful tips and personal experiences.

Innovative brand Zhiyun (who makes some of the best smartphone gimbals (opens in new tab)) is committed to building its own growth platform for videos, and that's why it launched the ZHIYUN Annual Short Video Contest (opens in new tab) for video content creators last year. The contest was hosted by Zhiyun, with Nikon as the title sponsor and partners including RØDE, Aputure, YC onion, Desview, SmallRig, iFootage, and Lexar, among others.

The 2022 version of the contest has been successfully concluded, with a total of 1,429 entries submitted to the contest, and 25 groups of entries awarded prizes. 

These winning entries (opens in new tab) were selected by professional judges after assessments in various aspects. The Zhiyun Annual Short Video Contest has now been held four times, attracting over 100,000 international content creators to take part.

Zhiyun Annual Short Video Contest 2022 winners

Zhiyun annual video contest 2022

(Image credit: Zhiyun)

The 1st prize was awarded to Space Girl from India by Sarvesh Ponnusamy.

The 2nd prize went to The Art of Wushu: Darren Deng by Blue Hippo Films and Carving Through Time by 9 Seconds Production.

At just over 4 minutes long, this sweet video was shot using a Canon EOS 200D (opens in new tab).

The 3rd Prize went to “Beneath the Lonesome Skye” (opens in new tab) by Rob Layton, “MALLORCA - A Magical Adventure (opens in new tab)” by Sergio Mota”, and “Geng Merah (opens in new tab)” by SixFiveVisuals. 

The Nikon Fresh Clip Award went to “The Cypriot Pipe Maker (opens in new tab)” by Yiorgos Doukanaris, “The Siege (opens in new tab)” by ALOHUB, and “Big Foot Rail Slide (opens in new tab)” by David Peterson. 

Speaking to Digital Camera World, Zhiyun says that these winning entries all stand out for having innovative ideas, strong storytelling, and good shooting techniques.

Find out more about the Zhiyun Annual Short Video Contest (opens in new tab). You might also like the best DSLR gimbals (opens in new tab) and our best camera for video guide.

