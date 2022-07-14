ZHIYUN launches Short Video Contest 2022 with prizes worth $100K

Zhiyun, one the world's leading gimbal manufacturers, has launched a global competition for short videos – with a prize fund worth over $100k!

The Zhiyun Annual Short Video Contest 2022 is hosted by Zhiyun, with Nikon as the title sponsor and partners including RØDE, Aputure, YC onion, Desview, SmallRig, iFootage, and Lexar, among others.

Short videos have been trending for many years now, thanks to the rise of TikTok, YouTube and other social platforms. While plenty of traditional photographers are joining the community, even more quality content creators have already dived into the short video world.

Zhiyun has always been committed to providing excellent equipment for photography enthusiasts and photographers around the world including some of the best gimbals. But they also strive to create a photography community for users, hosting video contests to support up and coming content creators. That's where the Zhiyun Annual Short Video Contest 2022 comes in.

The ZHIYUN Short Video Contest prizes

The judges of this year’s Short Video Contest include: Tim, the founder of MediaStorm; director and cinematographer Olivier H.D; photographer and content creator Lin Haiyin; and director and photographer Zhizhu.

Five 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize winners and four Nikon Fresh Clip Award winners will be awarded in the contest, with a total worth of $100K prizes. Participation details and entry requirements can be checked on ZHIYUN's official website.

How to enter the ZHIYUN Short Video Contest

Last year, the contest received 1024 entries from 864 individuals in 47 countries and given all the amazing launches that Zhiyun has had this year, we could expect the 2022 contest to be even bigger.

You can enter on the offical Zhiyun website now, as well as find out more about the requirements, prizes and terms and conditions.

