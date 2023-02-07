YouTuber 3D prints his dream 6x17 film camera, and you can have one too!

The analogue revival is truly upon us with many Gen-Z's taking up film photography to enjoy all its qualities – from not seeing the image as soon as it's taken or going back in the darkroom and seeing your images magically appear before your eyes.

Whatever your excuse or desire is to shoot film again, you will know that shooting with the best film (opens in new tab) is very expensive, and the price only goes up when you switch from 35mm to medium format, all the way up to large format photography.

It's not just the film that is going up in price. All of our favorite cameras that we could once pick up for a few hundred dollars/pounds are now several hundred, or even a few thousand – especially if you're looking at panoramic cameras such as the Hasselblad XPan or 6x12 cameras.

YouTuber Zalán Tóth has explored the mesmerizing 6x12 or 6x17 film cameras and soon found out that they were out of his price range. Being the handyman that Zalan is, he decided to 3D print and build his own 6x17 panoramic film camera and the results are amazing. If you don't believe us see for yourself:

Not only has Zalan 3D printed this fixed lens 6x17 film camera, but he has also made it accessible. You can buy the fully built and 3D-printed camera for just $189.08 / £156.94 / AU$ 274.10 via his Etsy page (opens in new tab) threedeecamerashop. It's important to state that this is just for the camera body itself, and you will have to source your own Large-format lens to mount onto the cone of the camera – but still, what a deal!

If you are also a fellow creative and either you or a friend has access to the best 3D printer (opens in new tab) you can print out your own for just $60.78 / £50.45 / AU$88.10 as he also provides just the digital files.

(Image credit: Zalán Tóth)

(Image credit: Zalán Tóth)

In a world of expensive (and temperamental) film cameras, this is a fascinating idea.

With this 3D camera, if the worst were to happen and you drop it, and it breaks or cracks, you already have the digital file or access to them to just print another 6x17 film camera.

Sample Images:

(Image credit: Zalán Tóth)

(Image credit: Zalán Tóth)

(Image credit: Zalán Tóth)

I am sure we can all agree that making something like this is amazing, and quite frankly I am rather jealous of the camera and that Zalan has the skill to design and build it from scratch. Zalan does point out that the camera has no viewfinder, so you will have to guess your composition.

Also, if you order your full cameras you will need to buy a lens that has the correct cone for your lens. Zalan currently offers full camera builds with an array of large format lenses which include the Schneider 150mm screw mount, Fujinon 75mm f/5.6, Nikon 90mm f/8, or the Rodenstock 150mm.

