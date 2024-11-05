You can make your own camera lens for under $10!

By
published

Combine two magnifying glasses, some drain pipe and wood and you've got the ultimate budget art lens

Budget home-made medium format lens
(Image credit: Ari Jaaksi / YouTube)

If you're fed up with the high cost of camera lenses, help may be at hand. Ari Jaaksi, a photographer in Finland, built his own lens for a mere 8 euros ($8.72/£6.71). Naturally, such a lens isn't going to rival the optical quality of the best Canon RF or Nikon Z lenses, but that's not the point here. Jaaksi's built his lens to be used with a vintage Graflex medium format film camera, as an experimental project where the lens's charismatic lo-fi look matters far more than outright sharpness.

