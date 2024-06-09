Will there be another Sigma fp? "It hasn't been decided yet," says Sigma

What is the fate of the Sigma fp series? "It hasn't been decided yet, but basically we want to evolve it" says Sigma

Sigma CEO, Kazuto Yamaki, against a white background holding a Sigma fp L camera
(Image credit: Sigma)

It's been almost five years since the launch of the original Sigma fp, and three years since the release of the fp L. However, according to the head of the company, "it hasn't been decided yet" whether there will be a new camera in the fp lineup.

It's been an interesting time for the fp and fp L, the smallest full frame mirrorless cameras on the market – even smaller than the recent Panasonic Lumix S9. Sales have exploded recently, with a recent survey indicating that 43% of current fp owners having bought their camera in the past year. 

