Will there be another Sigma fp? "It hasn't been decided yet," says Sigma

It's been almost five years since the launch of the original Sigma fp, and three years since the release of the fp L. However, according to the head of the company, "it hasn't been decided yet" whether there will be a new camera in the fp lineup.

It's been an interesting time for the fp and fp L, the smallest full frame mirrorless cameras on the market – even smaller than the recent Panasonic Lumix S9. Sales have exploded recently, with a recent survey indicating that 43% of current fp owners having bought their camera in the past year.

This is mirrored by the wider sales data. "At first, sales were strong, then sales declined and inventory piled up, but recently sales have increased again," said Sigma CEO, Kazuto Yamaki, at an fp experience event held in Tokyo (as reported by Digital Camera Watch).

"Of all the assembly buildings at [Sigma's] Aizu factory, the cleanest is the one where the sensor unit for the Sigma fp is made. It started up and running three or four years ago [when production of the Sigma fp stopped], but it hadn't been operating for a while, but it's been operating properly recently."

While production has resumed, thanks to the renewed popularity of the camera, it's interesting to note that the fp is only popular in Japan – though it is also experiencing some interest in the Chinese market.

The original Sigma (Image credit: Digital Camera World)

Perhaps it's this, the lack of widespread adoption outside Asia, that's the reason why Sigma has yet to commit to more members of the fp family.

"It hasn't been decided yet, but basically we want to evolve it," Yamaki continued. Speaking to the camera's size, simplicity and modularity, he added that "we want to continue to pursue this in the future."

Echoing his recent statements about how Sigma is the guinea pig for the lens industry, focusing on niche products that noone else is making, Yamaki reiterated the company's commitment to uniqueness – something that has certainly been the case with previous releases, like the dp Quattro, SD Quattro and dp Merrill.

"I want to continue to create cameras that are distinctive, a little different from what other companies have, and that stand out in a unique way."

TLDR: Sigma gonna Sigma. And that's why we love it.

