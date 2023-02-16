Whatever the weather! N-Photo 147 on sale today

At this time of year, you just don’t know what the weather’s going to throw at you. One day it could be snow, the next storms, the following day winter sun. But it matters not a jot for Edyta Rice, who shows you how to get stunning landscape shots, whatever the weather, in this issue’s lead feature.

We explore the backstreets of the city of London with Nikon Creator Darren Boyd, who takes our apprentice for an outdoor urban natural light portrait shoot with a professional model.

In our Big Test we compare the latest photo-editing software, including industry leader Photoshop, a major update of low-cost rival Affinity Photo, new kid on the block Radiant Photo – and plenty of others besides. We also check out popular third-party lens maker Tamron’s first Z-mount lens, a sensibly priced 70-300mm tele-zoom.

We’ve revamped our Skills section, where we’ve persuaded pro photographers to deconstruct their shoots and the techniques behind them for projects that you can try yourself. And by popular demand, we’re reintroducing our Buyer’s Guide – our at-a-glance ready reference to all currently available Nikon DSLRs, mirrorless Z-mount cameras and Nikon-fit lenses.

We also have a free ebook edition of the N-Photo Nikon Annual 2023 to download, plus a free three-month trial for the excellent Radiant Photo, and a chance to win a Nikon Z 9, worth £5299!

