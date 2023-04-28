Over the last few weeks, there has been a growing trend on Instagram of people sharing reels in the style of Wes Anderson. Known for his eccentric style, monochromatic color schemes and consistent use of symmetry, these cinematic reels add a whole new dimension to content creation.

Anderson's style is a bit love-it-or-hate-it. Many of his films, such as The Grand Budapest Hotel and The Darjeeling Limited, contain themes of dysfunctional families, love, loss, grief and adventure, but it's his cinematic choices that really make him stand out. And his quirky symmetrical compositions, complementary color palettes and eccentric characters performing everyday actions have all influenced this new style of Instagram Reel.

Instagrammer and TikToker @avawillyums (opens in new tab) was one of the first people to start the trend, as she documented her journey from East Shoreline to Grand Central Station in the US.

Shortly after, several other creators picked up on the trend, including Quyen Mike (aka @qmike (opens in new tab)) who made the short film The British Dispatch. Set in a launderette, a fish and chip shop and various other bright, colorful places, Mike has been praised by Instagram users for his creativity with many describing it as the best Wes Anderson-style short film yet.

Even bigger brands, such as Uber Eats, have jumped on the trend – although its video is admittedly a little dull in comparison to others. Despite having a dedicated team of content creators, the video has all the elements but somehow they don't gel quite as well as Mike's take on the trend.

Most of the reels start with the title "You better not be acting like you're in a Wes Anderson film" before obviously acting exactly like they are in a Wes Anderson film – even down to having title sequences typed out with locations and dates.

As far as Instagram trends go, this is one I am here for. I personally love the Anderson aesthetic, I love the photobook Accidentally Wes Anderson and I have enjoyed seeing how AI creator Panorama Channel (opens in new tab) has used Midjourney to generate images reimagining what the Harry Potter films would look like if directed by Wes Anderson.

The Wes Anderson hype is real, and I think it might be due to the fact it adds just that little more beauty to everyday life. It creates something magical out of the mundane and turns what could be a boring Reel into something engaging, eccentric and alluring. In fact, I like this trend so much that I might even give it a go… watch this space.

