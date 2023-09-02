Wedding photo trends that may make you rethink your wedding packages

While wedding trends seem to be a never-ending structure of doing this and doing that to make sure your perfect day is captured without a hitch, and that your guest also captures the atmosphere, gone are the days of suggesting that every table has a disposable camera or having an individual area for everyone to take pictures.

These new camera trends take that creatively a little bit further but are perfect for any photographer getting married or for any photographer looking to upgrade their wedding packages.

Stuart Deavall from TonerGiant shares three photo trends that engaged couples can implement into their wedding, and what wedding-goers can expect to see at weddings as we head towards 2024.

(Image credit: Polaroid)

1. Polaroid picture stations

“A fun alternative to a standard wedding guest book is a Polaroid picture station, which has grown in popularity over the last few years. To ensure that the guest book is everything you’ve hoped for on your big day, be sure to leave clear instructions for your attendees.”

(Image credit: Adoba)

2. 'Wall of Fame’ collages

“Wall of fame collages are a beautiful way to showcase a bride and groom’s best moments throughout the years, and an easy way to add a personal touch to your wedding reception’s decor. Spend an evening with your partner to select your favorite photographs together and think about how you would best like to arrange your photos for a show-stopping display.”

“I would recommend using matte or glossy photo paper, with a quality inkjet printer, for printing at home. The glossy paper provides a nice, shiny appearance. However, the larger the print, the more we would recommend opting for matte photo paper. This is because the contrasts can look too strong on glossy paper for large pieces of wall art. Matte paper also has the ability to reduce light reflections- which is perfect for if you’re creating your wedding wall collage near a window, where sunlight will be beaming through!”

(Image credit: Louise Carey / Digital Camera World)

3. Photo wedding place cards

"Add a personalized touch to your special occasion by creating your own table cards. A great way to move away from the standard table card is by incorporating a photograph of each attendee, alongside their name, on their respective table card. This will add a fun appeal to your table cards and allow your guests to incorporate their favorite memories into your big day. Table cards are simple to print at home; for the best results, I would recommend using quality cards in a matte finish.”