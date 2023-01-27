Want to win a share of $1 million? Enter GoPro's Millon Dollar Challenge

GoPro is kicking off its fifth Million Dollar Challenge hosted by GoPro Awards. Open exclusively to owners of the new (opens in new tab)HERO11 Black and HERO11 Black Mini (opens in new tab) cameras, this Million Dollar Challenge tasks GoPro users around the world with capturing the most unique GoPro footage possible.

GoProHero11 users are invited to capture and submit their outstanding video clips for consideration to win a share in the Million Dollar Challenge at GoPro.com/MillionDollarChallenge or, new this year, by submitting using the GoPro Quik App.

The GoPro camera users will have the chance to be featured in an exclusive highlight reel and earn an equal share of a $1 million prize fund.

GoPro CEO and founder Nicholas Woodman had this to say about the announcement:

“We are continuously in awe of the quality, ingenuity, and overall WOW factor of the videos captured by the GoPro Community. The Million Dollar Challenge shines a spotlight on some of the most passionate creators from around the world and gives us a way to celebrate their amazing work, while also awarding them cash. This is always my favorite video of the year, and we’re excited to see what happens when our customers crank it up to 11 with their Hero11 Black and Mini cameras.”

Submissions close on April 2, and the final Hero11 Black / Mini Million Dollar Challenge highlight reel will be released later that month.

The video premiere will be the first time entrants learn whose video clips are chosen, and in turn, who will be getting their equal share of that $1 million dollar prize pool!

GoPro will also be hosting a live Q&A on February 9 with GoPro editors and former Million Dollar Challenge awardees to help share tips and tricks for getting that million-dollar shot. Watch this space for more details.

Submitting to GoPro Awards Via the GoPro Quik App

GoPro Quik app users on iOS and Android can now submit directly to the GoPro Awards in a few short steps.

Simply sign into your GoPro Account, select the award-worthy photo or video, hit the “share” icon, and choose “Submit to GoPro Awards.”

From there, users will see the familiar GoPro Awards submission flow to select a challenge, input relevant information, and submit. Selected content can earn cash awards, GoPro gear, and/or be featured on GoPro social channels.

It's not often you get to enter a photo/video competition with a prize pool this big for free, yes your shots have to be taken on either of the new GoPro Hero 11s but that's nothing when considering how big the prize pool is and what the award amount could be!

