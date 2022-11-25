Unusual full-frame Sigma fp camera now just $1,599 with 45mm lens

The Sigma fp is the smallest, lightest full-frame camera ever and now you can save $600 on its RRP

Released in 2019, the Sigma fp (opens in new tab) is like no other camera out there, with its impressive full-frame sensor, unusually compact build and minimal design. It might not look like your average mirrorless camera but that's not to say it isn't still an excellent performer and at just $1,599 with a lens from B&H (opens in new tab) it's a very tempting price too!

So why would you want to buy the Sigma fp over a more "traditional" mirrorless system? Well for one, if size is everything, you can't get smaller than this without compromising on sensor size and low-light capabilities. Suited to both videographers and photographers, it features a 24.6MP Bayer CMOS sensor with 14-bit color depth, electronic image stabilization and a Leica L lens mount. 

Sigma has removed the mechanical shutter altogether in favor of an electronic one that can shoot at up to 18fps in RAW and JPEG. It has an ISO range of 100 - 25,600 which can be expanded to ISO 6 - 102,400 and it can record 4K 30p video or Full Hd up to 120p. If you want to get really serious about filmmaking, the Sigma fp can also record RAW, and 12-bit CinemaDNG but you will need an external recorder such as the Atomos Ninja V (opens in new tab). If anything, its video capabilities are really where the Sigma fp shines - you won't find anything with such good video features so small or so cheap. 

It is missing a viewfinder and the 3.15-inch 2.1 million dot LCD touchscreen is fixed in place but if you can get by without it, this is a really versatile option great for traveling, street photography, portraits or events. 

SAVE $600 at B&H If you're looking for a compact hybrid camera that is capable of producing 24.6MP still, while also being a very capable video camera able to capture UHD 4K video at 30fps in 12-bit CinemaDNG, paired with a 40mm f/2.8 cinema lens- this is a truly powerful camera in a compact body.

