Trail cameras prove essential in saving Persian leopards in Iraq as shown in David Attenborough’s new ‘Asia’

By
published

There are thought to be fewer than two dozen left in the area, that is also home to millions of unexploded minefields

A Persian leopard caught on camera trap by Hana Raza on January 2012
A Persian leopard caught on camera trap by Hana Raza on January 2012 (Image credit: Photo Nature Iraq/CLP)

Sir David Attenborough’s ‘Asia’ dropped on the BBC this week, bringing us some of the best wildlife filmmaking to be seen.

Filmed over four years, the seven-part series explores the natural wonders of our planet's largest continent, the filmmakers bring us a lone wolf on the Tibetan Plateau, red pandas in the foothills of the Himalayas in Nepal, and take viewers everywhere from Borneo to Siberia.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles