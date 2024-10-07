Top 25 smartphones – to avoid at all costs! Is yours on the list?

There's no doubt that smartphones have revolutionized our lives. Far more than 'just' a mobile phone, these are powerful pocket-sized computers that, for many of us, have replaced our desktop machines of old. We use them to browse the web, message our friends, and keep track of what's going on in the world via news and social media. We listen to music on them, watch movies, and, of course, they are the cameras that we use every day.

Being such a ubiquitous part of our everyday existence, it's no wonder that everyone wants a slice of the pie. And while the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy series cellphones have the majority of the market sewn up between them, plenty of other manufacturers have had a go at making a smartphone – often adding unique features or twists to differentiate their products from their competitors.

And more often than not, this attempt to be different proves to be their downfall. From gaming console crossovers to built-in projectors, there have been some very odd cellphones over the years, and YouTube channel 91Tech has collated the worst of the worst in this video countdown of the top (or should that be bottom?) 25 of the worst-ever smartphones.

Top 25 Worst Smartphones Ever Made - YouTube Watch On

To be fair, it's a mostly affectionate look at some of the wacky products that didn't quite achieve their full potential, not necessarily because they were a terrible idea, but often because they were overambitious, with the available hardware of the time not being powerful enough to pull off whatever they were attempting to do properly. Although, towards the end of the list, they are just genuinely bad.

Even Apple and Samsung don't escape unscathed and have made their share of missteps along the way, such as the woefully underpowered iPhone 5c and the disaster that was the original Galaxy Fold respectively.

But of course, you're not going to be investing in one of the worst phones ever made, and you'll be far more interested in one of the best camera phones or the best iPhone for photography.