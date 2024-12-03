This viral arrest could serve as a warning for all street photographers

“Filming in public is legal," policed noted, but the arrest is a clear example of crossing the line

After receiving reports of women being filmed without their consent in Manchester, England, the police announced the arrest of a 27-year-old suspected of voyeurism and harassment. The arrest followed a notice from the department in April 2024 requesting that anyone that had been filmed to report the incident.

According to the Manchester police, the arrest is “thought to be the first in the country linked with several viral videos on social media platforms appearing to have filmed on nights out, some whilst in vulnerable positions.” The police noted that during the investigation, they discovered videos locked behind a paywall that included upskirting and suspected non-consensual nudity.

