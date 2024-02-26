This Kodak Aerochrome workaround is MADNESS, but is it also genius?

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Want the Kodak Aerochrome look? YouTuber Grainydays workflow to achieve this look is mind-boggling

Grainydays Kodak Aerochrome workflow
(Image credit: Grainydays)

So, if you've been around for a while (like I have), you might have heard of Kodak Aerochrome but would have never used it unless you found an old expired roll in your grandparent's cupboard.

However, it's almost certain that you've seen images taken with Kodak Aerochrome by some of the greats of photography. It has a very distinct nature, turning anything green into a bright pink, and blue sky into a dark oasis. Unfortunately, this film stock has long been discontinued by Kodak due to certain chemicals that had to be used to develop the images and to also produce the film stock in the first place.

However, there is a certain film photography YouTuber, Jason Kummerfeldt, AKA Grainydays, who has devoted a lot of time (perhaps on the verge of obsession) to keeping the feel of Kodak Aerochrome alive. His workflow in producing these images shows mind-blowing dedication, complete madness, and, maybe a stroke of genius.

If you don't know what I mean you can watch the complete chaos below:

While I must say the results are certainly very pleasing and do capture the magic of Kodak Aerochrome, I also think the lengths Jason (Grainydays) goes to produce these images are completely mind-boggling.  

I'm more than happy with the digital workflow and conversations he makes to produce the images, but when it becomes completely ludicrous is when he takes his digital work, displays it on his iPad, and then shoots the images on Kodak Extachrome film to get that Aerochrome look actually shot on film... WHAT!!

(Image credit: Grainydays)

I have written before about why Dune had to be shot in digital and then put onto film – which I thought was just an insane process, but it's Hollywood and they do stupid stuff all the time, but this... Jason... come on stop doing it to yourself!!

This whole process twists my brain, as in one part I think it's a great way to keep this look alive, but then I'm screaming inside about why it needs to be reshot on film before digitizing it again when it's already digital!

Maybe, I'm missing the point, maybe Graindays is a genius, or maybe Kodak should just reproduce Aerochrome again. I'm speechless – What's your take?

