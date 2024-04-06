This is why I hate being a photographer…

‘Oh you’re a photographer? We’d love to have you over for our party’. I hate that I’m often invited to events with the condition that I bring my camera. You know, maybe I’d like to just be there and have fun like everyone else. I hate getting up early in the morning, especially in summer just to catch the morning light. Or worse having to stay up really late to catch The Milky Way, knowing I have a two-hour drive back. Yawning the whole of the next day. Grinds my gears.

It’s even worse when it comes to my other hobbies. I can watch my friends swimming or diving at our local tower, taking pictures and making memories. Or I could just be swimming or diving myself, living the moments. Of course, there’s no one to capture me doing these things, so I’m forced to spend even more money figuring out ways I can do both at the same time. Spare me, please.

Speaking of money, I really should’ve found a nice easy hobby like the tin whistle or doing Rubik's cubes. Inexpensive hobbies. Not like the $20,000+ I’ve spent on new cameras every year or other years, lenses, and lights too. Let’s not mention the time I went to a whole new camera system. Seriously, what was I thinking about when I decided to become a photographer? Golf would’ve been cheaper.

And then having to edit? I thought photography was supposed to be fun. All that time spent in front of the computer when I could be relaxing, watching TV or spending time with my family. All that time learning Photoshop and Lightroom, or even forking out for plugins so I can spend less time there. Honestly, I really hate being a photographer.