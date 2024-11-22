This DIY dual-format camera took FOUR DAYS to 3D print, but it works like a dream!

By
published

David Hennen designed and 3D printed a dual-format camera that can switch between 645 and 6x9 film sizes, on the same film roll

A GIF of David Hennen&#039;s dual-format camera
David Hennen's incredible DIY dual-format camera in all its glory! (Image credit: David Hennen / @twostopsover)

I've just realized that film photographer, designer and Instagrammer, David Hennen, (AKA @twostopsover) has created a dual-format film camera, from scratch! And honestly, I'm mighty impressed.

Almost a year ago, David revealed he was designing a camera that could switch between medium-format film sizes, 645 and 6x9, without changing the lens or film back and using the same roll of 120 film.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

Related articles