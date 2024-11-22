This DIY dual-format camera took FOUR DAYS to 3D print, but it works like a dream!

I've just realized that film photographer, designer and Instagrammer, David Hennen, (AKA @twostopsover) has created a dual-format film camera, from scratch! And honestly, I'm mighty impressed.

Almost a year ago, David revealed he was designing a camera that could switch between medium-format film sizes, 645 and 6x9, without changing the lens or film back and using the same roll of 120 film.

The inspiration for his ingenious idea was the legendary Hasselblad XPan, a 35mm camera that could switch seamlessly between the standard 24x36mm and a panoramic 24x65mm frame size, via the same roll of film.

A post shared by David Hennen (@twostopsover) A photo posted by on

The plan was to 3D-print the camera body. He even posted some CAD designs to show how it was progressing. This isn’t David's first rodeo, though. He says it’s based on a 6x9 camera he 3D printed a couple of years ago.

It took a whopping 43 hours to 3D print the camera, but David identified some design changes he needed to implement, so he had to print the whole thing again... from scratch. The designer’s Instagram stories shed light on the process, where he states: “I still wanted to assemble it [the failed first attempt] so I can see how it would look in the end. Removing the supports was a pain in the ass though.” And indeed, footage shows David toiling away at the 3D-printed body to ready it for its assembly.

A post shared by David Hennen (@twostopsover) A photo posted by on

The second attempt proved right on the money. I particularly like the wood veneer he added to the camera, giving it a touch of premium class, à la Leica or Hasselblad. The finished article has two viewfinders to accommodate the dual-format design and the lens is a Komura Super W 47mm f/6.3, which isn’t easy to come by. When shooting in 6x9, the equivalent focal length is 21mm. When shooting in 645, the equivalent focal length is 28mm.

I think the finished camera is rather fetching. It definitely has a unique charm, and most importantly, it works! Make sure you check out the embedded Instagram Reels to see David’s incredible dual-format creation in action.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Do you relish the tactile nature of film photography? You might be interested in the best film for 35mm cameras and the best light meter for photography.